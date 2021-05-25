"You are the face of this franchise. Enough is enough" - Stephen A Smith blasts Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler for abysmal showing in Game 2

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat had a poor outing against the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday, losing Game 2 of their first round series by a scoreline of 98-132. Butler's performance drew a lot of criticism as the swingman finished with just 10 points and 4 assists, on 4-10 shooting.

Stephen A. Smith condemns Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler for poor display in Game 2 against Milwaukee Bucks

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are 0-2 down to the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Popular NBA insider Stephen A. Smith was joined by co-hosts Max Kellerman and Molly Qerim on the latest episode of "First Take." Smith wasn't happy with Jimmy Butler's performance, and was quite vocal in his criticism.

"I'm gonna blame him [Butler] for it. I am not talking about him just as a player. I am talking about him as a leader. You are the face of this franchise. Enough is enough. The reality of the situation is that the real Jimmy Butler has to show up," said Smith.

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat are now two games down against the Milwaukee Bucks. Butler didn't have a great Game 1 either, as he scored 17 points, making just 4 of his 22 shots on the night.

Jimmy Butler in the Bucks series:



13.5 PPG

25.0 FG%

22.2 3P%

64.3 FT%

-42 +/- (lowest on team) pic.twitter.com/fvgdqdSN2k — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 25, 2021

Jimmy Butler is the offensive focal point of the Miami Heat. The shooting guard had a pivotal role in leading the Miami Heat to the NBA Finals in the 2020 NBA bubble, but hasn't clicked so far for Erik Spoelstra's team.

Also Read: NBA Rumors: Lauri Markkanen contemplating joining forces with Luka Doncic at Dallas Mavericks in the off-season

Lord HAVE MERCY. Are y’all watching this show @Dame_Lillard is putting on? Dame Time has 20 pts in the 2nd QT — eight 3’s in the game already. This is what separates him & Steph from everyone else. Just special. — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 25, 2021

Smith then proceeded to talk about Damian Lillard, whose Portland Trail Blazers succumbed to a 109-128 loss to the Denver Nuggets. He said:

"I think Damian Lillard has the ability to carry the Portland Trail Blazers to a win in a seven-game series."

Damian Lillard was stellar in the loss against the Denver Nuggets, scoring 42 points and dishing out 10 assists. The series will now resume at the Moda Center in Portland and is tied at 1-1 after the Trail Blazers stole Game 1 in Denver.

Also Read: What happened to Chris Paul against the LA Lakers? Will the Phoenix Suns star be fit for Game 2 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs?