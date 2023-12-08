“You fu**king lying snake”: Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy hits out at Kim Kardashian after Taylor Swift's recent confession

Barstool Sports' Dave Portnoy recently went on the offensive, blasting reality star Kim Kardashian in the wake of Taylor Swift's latest revelation. To quickly recap, the situation began when Kardashian's ex-husband Kanye West famously interrupted Swift's VMAs acceptance speech to praise Beyonce. Years later, West wanted to make mention of the incident in a song.

As claimed at the time, West and Kardashian spoke with Swift on the phone, where they got her clearance to make light of the situation. The only problem? The footage of their phone call with Swift released by Kardashian was edited.

As the pop star explained in a recent interview, not only was the video edited, but she never knew that she was being recorded in the first place. The ordeal caused quite a bit of distress to Swift, who revealed in a recent interview with Time that she actually left the United States.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In response to the revelation, Dave Portnoy took aim at Kardashian, like he has many times in the past.

“Kim Kardashian… edited the phone call to make it seem like Taylor Swift’s a liar… you f–king lying snake. This is f–king jail time… you big booty woman… Kim Kardashian should be thrown in prison. I just hate f–king injustice and scumbags and f–king dishonest treacherous leaches.”

Looking at the comments Taylor Swift made about Kim Kardashian prior to Dave Portnoy's latest verbal jab

While many felt as though Dave Portnoy was out of line in taking aim at Kim Kardashian, this isn't the first time he has done so. Dave Portnoy has defended the pop star since Swift's original run-in with Kanye West at the VMAs.

As a self-described Taylor Swift fan, it didn't take long for Portnoy to respond to Swift's latest revelation about how she handled the lowest point of her career. Swift pulled back the curtain on her struggles in the previously mentioned interview with Time for her 'Person of the Year' issue, Swift pulled back the curtain on her struggles.

“I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard.”

Fortunately, nowadays, Swift is doing much better. In addition to doing a global tour that made headlines worldwide, she's in a great relationship. As Dave Portnoy and NFL fans are well aware, she is currently dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, and can frequently be seen attending his games.