"You got the greatest basketball player on the planet, the second greatest in Scottie Pippen, and then you got the devil" - Dennis Rodman gets candid about Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls of the 90s

The Chicago Bulls became one of the most legendary NBA teams of all-time throughout their championship run in the 1990s. The Bulls dynasty will go down in history as one of the most dominant, as the team went on to six championships from 1991 to 1998. The teams featured two of the greatest wings to ever share the floor together in Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen.

Throughout the Bulls championship run, a number of players were brought aboard in order to become complementary pieces to the likes of Jordan and Pippen. It wasn't until 1995 that the organization made a move that would see the Bulls transition to one of the most terrifying forces in the NBA. Chicago would make a trade with the San Antonio Spurs, acquiring talented forward Dennis Rodman in exchange for Will Perdue. After a history of off-the-court issues, it was a gamble for the Bulls to be able to manage a player with Rodman's personality. It didn't take long for Rodman and the Bulls to be a match made in heaven.

The Bulls dynasty has gotten a lot of attention over the last couple of years. After the "Last Dance" documentary was released, basketball fans across the world found themselves buzzing about the stories that went on behind the scenes with the historic franchise. Legendary forward Scottie Pippen even recently came out and announced he would publish his own memoir about his time with the Bulls. Today, GQ published a piece that focused on Dennis Rodman's career with the team. It's notable because of the open and honest voice that Rodman has been known for throughout his entire basketball career. When talking about the Chicago Bulls team, Rodman had some interesting words about his two talented teammates, as well as himself.

“You got the greatest basketball player on the planet,” says Dennis of Michael Jordan, “the second greatest in Scottie Pippen, and then you got the devil.”

Rodman Becoming a Legendary Defender

Chicago Bulls teammates Michael Jordan and Dennis Rodamn

Dennis Rodman was one of a kind as a player on and off the court. While many focused on the antics that Rodman had off the court, his playing style was something that made him such a special talent. Rodman was a vicious defender and will go down as one of the greatest defensive weapons to ever play the game of basketball. He was an incredible athlete who jumped out at you with his passion for the game of basketball. Just throw on any game involving Rodman and you're sure to see him diving on the floor or doing everything he can in his power to secure every rebound.

In the article that was published by GQ writer Mychal Smith, Rodman goes into detail about what he did to try to be one of the best defenders during his time in the NBA, notably with the Chicago Bulls. The eight-time All-Defensive player talks about his preparation for going up against some of the best players to ever play in the game. Rodman referenced the challenges he had going up against NBA legends such as Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, and James Worthy, and talked about how he had to study for hours in order to become the defensive player he needed to be.

“I worked on defense every day for, like, a couple of years, man,” he says. “And all of a sudden, I perfected it to the point where I knew how players were going to react to something [before they did].”

The legendary forward was never afraid to be himself throughout his entire career in the NBA. For a player who played the game with so much determination and raw passion, Rodman will always be remembered as one of the most energetic personalities to step on a basketball court. Although the Chicago Bulls had previous success when it came to winning at the highest stage, the team reached another level when they brought in Dennis Rodman. It's safe to say that the Bulls dynasty of the 90s was just as special as Dennis Rodman the player.

