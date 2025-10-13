  • home icon
  "You got traded and traded back": Draymond Green brutally shuts down Lakers' $4,010,160 wing's trash talking

“You got traded and traded back”: Draymond Green brutally shuts down Lakers’ $4,010,160 wing’s trash talking

By Nandjee Ranjan
Modified Oct 13, 2025 15:25 GMT
Los Angeles Lakers v Golden State Warriors - Source: Getty
Draymond Green brutally trash talked Dalton Knecht during lakers preseason game [Picture Credit: Getty]

It is only preseason, and things are already getting heated up. Draymond Green and the LA Lakers' new addition, Dalton Knecht, got into a heated exchange in the third quarter, perhaps giving a peek into what might come later in the season.

With the Lakers playing with a big 59-71 lead, Ayton stood on the free throw line shooting his free throws. Knecht stood beside Green for rebounding and seemingly trash-talked Green. The Warriors star clapped back at the $4,010,160 Lakers player [per Spotrac] with the infamous trade jab.

"Don't talk shit to me, you got traded and got traded back," Green was heard saying in a video on X.
Draymond Green was alluding to the. controversial Lakers-Charlotte Hornets trade. The Lakers traded Knecht to the Hornets for Mark Williams. However, the trade didn't go through as the Lakers said that Williams didn't pass the physical.

After the trade was officially rescinded, Dalton Knecht returned to the Lakers' lineup. The Lakers wing found himself back putting back the same team's jersey that traded him a few days ago.

Buddy Hield reasons why Draymond Green is the greatest defensive player ever

Draymond Green was one of the most crucial pieces when the Warriors won their four titles. The defensive star is also one of the few cerebral players in the NBA, and since joining the Warriors, Buddy Hield has had the firsthand experience of watching Green lead from the front.

In an exclusive interview with Kerith Burke on "Dubs Talk," Hield made a big claim about Green's place among the all-time defensive greats. The sharpshooter said that Green was perhaps the greatest defender in NBA history.

"He's a Hall of Famer, stamped on defense; he's probably the greatest defender this game's ever seen, Hield said. "Because the way he navigates things and quarterbacks things from the back -- it's just impressive."
Hield also dropped big praise for Draymond Green as a vocal leader and a "defensive icon."

He's the big-bro vibes," Hield added. "He's a compassionate leader. He's the heartbeat of this team. He always wants to win, so whatever he says, it's not coming from a bad place; he's just been in the fire a long time, and he knows what it takes to win."

For almost a decade, Green has handled the most difficult defensive assignments on his team. While Green was the best defender on the Warriors dynasty, he won only one Defensive Player of the Year award in 2016-17.

Edited by Nandjee Ranjan
