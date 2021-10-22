“You grow to expect the greatness” – Draymond Green on Stephen Curry’s 45-point outing against LA Clippers

Two games into the 2021-22 NBA season, Stephen Curry has thrown his hat into the MVP race.

The 33-year-old tallied a triple-double in the Golden State Warriors’ opening game against the LA Lakers on Tuesday. He followed that up with a 45-point, 10-rebound effort to help the Warriors edge the other Los Angeles team, the Clippers, on Thursday.

Sports Illustrated @SInow

STEPH CURRY IS ONE-OF-ONE‼️ #DUBNATION • 45 PTS• 10 REB• 16/25 FGM• 8/13 3PM• 5/5 FTM• W

Curry recorded 21 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists in the Golden State Warriors’ win against the LA Lakers but had to endure a torrid shooting game (5-of-21 from the floor). He played much more efficiently in the Dubs’ win over the LA Clippers.

Stephen Curry went 16-of-25 (64.0%) from the field and 8-of-13 from long range in the two-point win (115-113) against the Clippers. Speaking about his shooting woes against the Lakers on opening night, Curry had said that he “played like trash”.

Draymond Green, who has been Stephen Curry’s teammate all through his nine-year NBA career, said he wasn’t really surprised by the 2020-21 scoring champion’s performance. After the Clippers game, Green said of Curry:

“You grow to expect the greatness that he brings out here every night. You watch all the preparation he puts in to come out here and do this every night and I’m not surprised, but it’s still always amazing to see.”

NBA @NBA "You grow to expect the greatness."Draymond Green on Stephen Curry, who scored 45 points in tonight's @warriors win. "You grow to expect the greatness."Draymond Green on Stephen Curry, who scored 45 points in tonight's @warriors win. https://t.co/TdRB9GOm8R

Stephen Curry had a 25-point opening quarter

Playing for the first time at home this season, Stephen Curry was on fire from the very start of the contest against the LA Clippers. He had 25 points in the first 12 minutes, going a perfect nine-for-nine from the field and five-for-five from long range.

NBA @NBA 25 points.

1 quarter in on TNT.STEPHEN. CURRY. 25 points.

1 quarter in on TNT.STEPHEN. CURRY. https://t.co/vkXInDQCwX

Curry’s form in the opening quarter drew appreciation from NBA superstars from across the league, including LeBron James and Damian Lillard.

Despite Stephen Curry’s heroics, the Clippers made it a close contest. In fact, the visitors were leading 93-90 after three quarters and were also up 109-108 with under a minute left to play in the game. However, a quick catch-and-shoot triple from Curry, a layup by Green and a pair of free throws by Curry ultimately iced the contest in the home team’s favor.

Stephen Curry’s sensational performance came shortly after he had been named to the NBA’s top 75 anniversary list. Speaking on his performance after the game, Curry said that he always has the MVP-type expectation.

NBA on TNT @NBAonTNT "MVP type caliber expectation... I always have that.” @StephenCurry30 joins the Inside crew to discuss his goals for the season after his 45-point performance in @warriors home opener. "MVP type caliber expectation... I always have that.”@StephenCurry30 joins the Inside crew to discuss his goals for the season after his 45-point performance in @warriors home opener. https://t.co/DCRePDlVh9

Curry and the Warriors will now travel to Sacramento and Oklahoma City for their next two games of the 2021-22 regular season.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh