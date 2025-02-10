"You know they bumpin' Gelo" - NBA fans react to Eagles locker room grooving to LiAngelo Ball's 'Tweaker' after Super Bowl win

Former NBA hopeful LiAngelo Ball has found his true calling in music with his big hit Tweaker. It reached new levels of fame after the Philadelphia Eagles played it in their locker room after winning the Super Bowl. The Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win their second-ever Super Bowl title.

In a post on X, formerly known as X, Yahoo! Sports shared a short clip of the Eagles' celebration after Jalen Hurts led them to the championship. They were celebrating wildly as players sprayed champagne inside the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The Eagles dominated the Super Bowl, entering halftime with a 24-0 lead, which increased to a 34-0 advantage in the third quarter. The Chiefs scored a trio of touchdowns although they failed to become the first team to win three straight Super Bowl championships.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Fans reacted to the Philadelphia Eagles' choice of music, with Tweaker among the favorites among athletes. LiAngelo Ball might have failed to become a pro in the NBA, but music could be his way to success.

"You know they bumpin' Gelo," a fan tweeted.

"Gelo poppin on these SKREETZ," one fan commented.

"Lavar won holy sh*t," another fan claimed.

Expand Tweet

Despite the success of LiAngelo Ball, there are fans who weren't seemingly huge fans of it. Tweaker even reached No. 7 in Billboard's US Hot R&B and Hip-Hop Songs.

"Do people actually like this song?" a fan asked.

"People hyping this garbage a** song and convincing Gelo he a star while motivating him to abandon his family is crazy," one fan wrote.

"The 2025 Gangnam Style," another fan remarked.

LiAngelo Ball even performed the song during the NFC Divisional Round game between the Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders. He wore a Lions jersey since it happened inside Ford Field in Detroit, but the team was dominated and eliminated by Washington.

LiAngelo Ball comments on performing for the Detroit Lions

Speaking to Billboard last week, LiAngelo Ball was asked about how he felt performing in front of more than 70,000 people in Detroit. Ball called it a great experience and an amazing start to his career.

"That was crazy. 70,000 right there, first performance," Ball said. "I just wanted to see what it was about for real going into an NFL stadium. It was a great experience. It was different for me. ... Great start I feel like. Shout-out to the Lions."

LiAngelo's brothers, Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, were the first ones to hear the song and gave him the stamp of approval. Tweaker spread like wildfire in NBA and NFL locker rooms, with the Chicago Bulls going viral for dancing to it after their win against the New York Knicks in January.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.