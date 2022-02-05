“You know it’s cold outside because it’s Trae Young season” - Kendrick Perkins praises Trae Young, says he should be in the same conversation as Ja Morant and Steph Curry

In just his fourth NBA season, Trae Young has been playing amazingly and is on his way to appearing in his second All-Star Game as a starter. Former NBA player turned NBA ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes that Young is already one of the best point guards in the league.

The Atlanta Hawks point guard averages 28.1 points with 9.2 assists while having the best shooting season of his career, shooting 46% from the field and 38% from three. Young is first in total points this season (1,313) and third in total assists (435) among all players. Even though the start of Young’s career was a little rough, he has only become more efficient and gotten more comfortable during his relatively short time in the NBA.

On a recent episode of ESPN's Sports Center, Perkins talked about Trae Young's game this season and how considers him to be a "top-five guard" in the league. Perkins also went on to say that Young's name should be mentioned alongside the likes of Ja Morant and Steph Curry.

“You know it's cold outside because it’s Trae Young season. Look, the guy's average of 29 points, nine assists per game, but right now, the Hawks are playing some of the best basketball in the NBA, and it's because of him. When you talk about guys like Ja Morant Steph Curry, we got to mention Trae Young. He's a top-five point guard in the league. He's one of the most un-guardable players in the league.”

There are some great point guards in the NBA right now, including Curry and Chris Paul. However, they are both in their 30s, and a new wave of point guards are coming to take over, seemingly led by the likes of Young and Morant. The point guard position will be in good hands with the high-quality of promising young players beginning to establish themselves at the highest level.

NBA @NBA



ERUPTED for 27 points in the second-half on his way to 43 points and the



43 PTS (16-25 FGM) | 5 AST | 6 3PM

🧊 43 PTS 🧊 @TheTraeYoung ERUPTED for 27 points in the second-half on his way to 43 points and the @ATLHawks win!43 PTS (16-25 FGM) | 5 AST | 6 3PM 🧊 43 PTS 🧊 @TheTraeYoung ERUPTED for 27 points in the second-half on his way to 43 points and the @ATLHawks win! 43 PTS (16-25 FGM) | 5 AST | 6 3PMhttps://t.co/c0ZNVlqMdR

Trae Young is bringing the Atlanta Hawks back

Atlanta Hawks All-Star Trae Young going up for a layup

After beating the Philadelphia 76ers last year and advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals, the NBA world was put on notice by the Hawks and Trae Young. However, after an incredible playoff run last season, the Hawks have gotten off to a slow start this campaign.

The Hawks are only ranked 10th in the Eastern Conference, currently find themselves in the last play-in tournament spot with a record of 25-27. Atlanta's season so far has not gone to plan. But Young's play has not been the issue for this team, as he clearly continues to put up All-Star caliber numbers on a nightly basis.

AllHawksTalk @AllHawksTalk Trae Young in his last 10 games



29.5 PPG

8.2 APG

3.9 RPG

1.4 STL

47.7% FG%

42.4 3P%

64.4 TS%



Record 8-2



🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶

UNDERRATED MVP!!! Trae Young in his last 10 games29.5 PPG8.2 APG3.9 RPG1.4 STL47.7% FG%42.4 3P%64.4 TS%Record 8-2🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶🥶UNDERRATED MVP!!! https://t.co/ldbTOpyM5J

The Hawks seems to have taken a step back, and injuries certainly haven’t helped them either. Bogdan Bogdanović and De'Andre Hunter, regular starters, have missed close to half the season, exposing the Hawks' lack of depth.

However, with the team getting healthy again, they are quickly playing themselves back into contention. Over the last 10 games, the Hawks have recorded the second-best record in the league, going 8-2. A big part of that has been superstar Trae Young, who has averaged 30.1 points over Atlanta's recent hot stretch.

Also Read Article Continues below

The Hawks are back to being a playoff team and will look to rise up the Eastern Conference standings. If Trae Young can "carry on" as Perkins said, then the Hawks will only soar that much quicker.

Edited by David Nyland