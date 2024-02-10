"You know what me & Jason have in common?" - Shaquille O'Neal bullies Charles Barkley by flashing Jason Kelce's Super Bowl ring

The “Inside the NBA” has become a huge fan favorite partly because of the candid interaction between Charles Barkley and Shaquille O'Neal. Even non-basketball people tune in to catch their often hilarious, contentious and sometimes heated exchanges. When he gets the chance, O’Neal, who is a known prankster, rarely misses an opportunity to rile Barkley.

Leading into Super Bowl LVIII, the LA Lakers legend met with Jason Kelce, the beloved Philadelphia Eagles center. The two enjoyed a meal inside one of O’Neal’s food chains, the “Big Chicken.” The four-time NBA champ marveled at Kelce’s Super Bowl LII ring and tried it on.

On cue, Shaquille O;Neal said this to Charles Barkley:

“Hey Charles [Barkley], you know what me and Jason [Kelce] have in common and you don’t?”

Shaq’s exchanges with the former Phoenix Suns superstar sometimes end up about championship rings, something Barkley never had. In many of their discussions, O’Neal would even try to dismiss “Chuck’s” opinions for the simple reason that the Philadelphia legend never won a title.

Meanwhile, Jason Kelce won his championship ring in the NFL when he helped the Philadelphia Eagles beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII. The win is carved in NFL lore after the Eagles, behind backup quarterback Nick Foles, beat Tom Brady’s Patriots 41-33.

Kelce didn’t say anything when Shaquille O'Neal trolled Charles Barkley. The seven-time Pro Bowler, however, couldn’t hold back a laugh when Shaq took his almost customary shot at Barkley.

Shaquille O'Neal’s championship ring shots at Charles Barkley started viciously

“Inside the NBA” fans can likely compile at least a 60-minute documentary of every Shaquille O'Neal shot at Charles Barkley that involves a championship ring. Although they’re known to be good friends, O’Neal seems to relish emphasizing the only missing hardware in Barkley’s Hall of Fame career.

Over the past years, the “you-can’t-talk-like-that-because-you-don’t-have-a-championship” exchanges have gotten much tamer. The two can even laugh about it at times right after a heated discussion. But, when it started, the three-time NBA Finals MVP was quite vicious.

In 2018, Barkley said on “Inside the NBA” that unless a superstar and the team’s coach have a good relationship, they’re not winning a title. O’Neal promptly thrashed “Chuck’s” comments by saying he did it while then-Miami Heat coach Pat Riley didn’t see eye to eye.

Shaquille O'Neal went on and dropped the insult:

“You don't know what you're talking about when it comes to championships. Stop babying these players, you got babied and that's why you ain't win.”

Barkley retorted that O’Neal’s championships were made possible by Kobe Bryant for three seasons and then with Dwyane Wade for one year in Miami.

Shaq didn’t hold back and shouted:

“I’ve got three Finals MVPs, Google me, Chuck! Google me!”

That was the first of many heated exchanges between the two when it comes to winning championships. Charles Barkley, on more than a few occasions, has admitted often saying something radical or bold just to rile up Shaquille O'Neal.

The two legendary basketball players have been insulting each other for years with impunity. There is likely no way they will stop. Shaq’s dig at Barkley while he was with Jason Kelce was just the latest in an unending back-and-forth between the basketball Hall of Famers.

