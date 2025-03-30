"You literally just said Jayson Tatum didn’t have any 'Aura'" -LeBron James' friend calls out NBA analyst for hypocrisy on Celtics star

NBA critic Colin Cowherd had something new about Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum on his show, "The Colin Cowherd Podcast." He has acknowledged in the past some of his problems with Tatum. However, a recent video of him praising the 6-foot-8 forward got the attention of one of LeBron James' friends.

In a recent post from Cowherd, he took a different route with Tatum. The analyst began his take by citing some of the problems other sporting leagues have experienced and how they've handled them. When it came to the part where he talked about the NBA, he said that one of the league's biggest problems is load management.

The radio host said that Tatum is unaffected by the load management issue. As the first person for his team at all times, he said that his presence for the Celtics sets an example that most fans may follow.

"I don't think he's quite the face of the league yet, but he might be the heartbeat," Cowherd said. "The Celtics' best player is also their hardest worker. He's the play-every-night poster child in a league where rest is the new 3-pointer. ... Jayson Tatum, great player, great attitude."

Although he praised Tatum, one of James' friends called him out for having a different opinion about the star forward a few weeks ago. On X (formerly Twitter), Cuffs The Legend brought up what Cowher said about the six-time All-Star.

"You literally just said Tatum didn’t have any 'Aura' a few weeks ago 😂😂😂" the post read.

What did Cowherd say about Jayson Tatum?

Like most stars, Jayson Tatum often gets compared to past star players. A few weeks ago, it was the same case when Cowherd talked about what fans think about when Tatum is mentioned.

He noted that fans immediately visualize a specific image that is exclusive to a given celebrity. When the LA Lakers superstar Magic Johnson is mentioned, many fans immediately think of the smile he usually wore whenever he was spotted.

However, it's not the same with the Celtics star.

"Think about Magic. You can see the smile," Cowherd said. "Think about Michael. You can see that cocky grin. Think about LeBron. You can see the imagery. ... Close your eyes now and do it with Tatum. I don't see anything."

This was the point stated by James' acquaintance when Cowherd commended the All-Star for leading by example.

The media has consistently attacked Tatum for several reasons. But for the most part, the 2024 winner has kept quiet about it.

