"You'll better quit adding time"- Charles Barkley accuses NBA TV for delaying his vacation after Heat win Game 2 of the NBA Finals

Charles Barkley, known for his humor and antics on television, was caught off guard when NBA TV displayed a vacation countdown clock after the Miami Heat's win in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. The clock indicated that more time had been added to their planned vacation, as the Heat's victory changed the dynamics of the series.

Renowned for his humorous commentary, Barkley is a regular presence on TNT's "Inside the NBA" alongside Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson, where he often delivers entertaining segments.

As a guest host on the NBA TV broadcast for Game 2 in Denver, Barkley joined Shaq to provide analysis and commentary.

Initially, it was widely believed that the Denver Nuggets would sweep the Miami Heat. However, the Heat's remarkable 111-108 win in Game 2 changed the narrative, putting them in control of the series as they prepared to return to Florida.

The impact of Miami's victory wasn't limited to the game alone; it also directly affected Barkley and Shaq. This became apparent when NBA TV presented the vacation countdown, revealing that additional time had been added following the Heat's triumph.

Needless to say, Chuck was not having it. Upon seeing the countdown clock, he said:

"It was an hour and a half earlier. I'm damn sure. Go back and look at the tape. Y'all better quit adding time."

While the Heat may have disrupted the plans of Shaq and Chuck, fans eagerly anticipate the unfolding of the series. With the NBA Finals intensifying, there is much anticipation for how both teams will perform following the closely contested game in Denver.

Charles Barkley's antics with Denver Nuggets mascot

Charles Barkley stole the spotlight in Denver early in the game as well as he tried to settle the beef with long-time rival and Nuggets mascot, Rocky. Unfortunately, the feud was far from over.

Barkley and Rocky have been feuding since Chuck's professional days. At Game 2 of the 2023 NBA Finals, the two hoped to bury the hatchet.

However, a proposed jersey exchange turned sour as Rocky threw Barkley's signed jersey back at him before throwing a light jab.

Rocky's beef with Charles Barkley isn't ending anytime soon Rocky's beef with Charles Barkley isn't ending anytime soon 😂 https://t.co/ZJP0piQZcl

The hilarious situation broke the tension of how close the game was in the third-quarter. However, in the long run, it did little to break the feud between the two characters.

