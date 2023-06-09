"You’ll never be Curry or LeBron you a freak"- Moriah Mills goes off on Zion Williamson and calls him a 's*x addict'

Moriah Mills has continued to sound off on Zion Williamson following the news that the New Orleans Pelicans star is expecting a baby with girlfriend Ahkeema. According to Mills, she was also in a relationship with Zion Williamson, and the pair were planning on her moving to New Orleans.

Throughout Thursday, June 8, Moriah Mills unleashed a series of tweets at the All-Star forward. One of those Tweets focused on Zion Williamson's basketball talents, as Mills claimed Williamson would never reach the level of Stephen Curry or LeBron James.

"You said you was so proud I was a boss f girl that makes her own bread that has. Her own Lambo and motion and that you didn’t want me to do regular p--- anymore because of are relationship. that has. and you let some bum bm flex in your rr truck @Zionwilliamson that most likely had a p from what the streets is saying this is a bad look !! You’ll never be curry or lebron you a freak I thought I was you only freak you have a serious problem and need rehab for s-- addiction," Mills tweeted.

Since entering the NBA, Zion Williamson has dealt with weight and injury issues, missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season and playing in just 29 games throughout 2022-23. As such, stating that the New Orleans Pelicans star will never reach the level of some of the NBA's greatest players will likely sting, especially as Zion Williamson was so highly touted during his high school and collegiate career.

Moriah Mills claims she was with Zion Williamson last week

In another one of Moriah Mills' Tweets, she claims that she was with Zion Williamson last week, as the pair met in New Orleans. Mills claims that when the pair were allegedly together on that occasion, Zion failed to inform her about Ahkeema's pregnancy.

"I was with you last week in New Orleans and you couldn’t tell me you had a random thot pregnant after all I’ve done for you @ZionWilliamson," Mills Tweeted.

While Zion Williamson's alleged relationship with Moriah Mills is only just coming to light, it would appear that they had both been in communication for some time. Mills recently shared some pictures of SnapChat discussions where Zion is allegedly asking about Mills moving to New Orleans.

"When you move, how much do you expect me to pay you a month,but I'm super excited," The screenshot read.

Williamson will likely be hoping Mills' anger subsides in the coming days so that he and Ahkeema can return their focus to their baby and the preparations that come as part of being parents.

