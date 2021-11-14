"You're asking too much of me" - Stephen Curry gives hilarious response on being asked about dunking in games

Stephen Curry jokingly suggested that it is far-fetched to expect a dunk from him. Although the Golden State Warriors superstar has dunked before, asking him to do that at the age of 33 is a step too far. Everyone is well aware that Curry's game is not associated with athleticism, and watching him dunk in an NBA game is as rare a sight as watching him airball a jump shot.

The Golden State Warriors are on a roll right now and their offense is clicking like no other team in the league. They are first in three-point shooting, fast-break points per game, assists per game, eFG% (effective field goal), TS% (true shooting) and several other categories.

They are overall ranked 3rd in offensive rating right now and are their floor spacing is so impressive that it leads to open dunks for several players.

The Golden State Warriors defeated the Chicago Bulls 119-93 in a blowout win. Stephen Curry dropped 40 points in that game and established the Warriors as a legitimate title contender. He joined the post-game radio show with announcers Tim Loye and Tom Tolbert and reflected on the 7-1 homestand.

One of the topics discussed was the increased amount of highlight dunks from the Golden State Warriors.

Tim Loye said:

"You're going to have to work on your dunk game. This team is starting to dunk the ball a lot."

To which Stephen Curry jokingly replied:

"You're asking too much from me now Tim. You're asking way too much of me right now."

The Warriors indeed have dunked the ball a lot. If Stephen Curry sets a screen, it inevitably freezes the defenders, allowing open lanes to the rim. The team often runs a split-action offense wherein Gary Payton II cuts to the rim after a 'dribble hand-off'. No defensive player is going to game-plan for a 6-foot-3 guard as a lob threat, but the Golden State Warriors utilize Payton's athleticism.

Golden State Warriors @warriors Welcome to the Gary Payton II dunk show 🐰 Welcome to the Gary Payton II dunk show 🐰 https://t.co/pM8AYBqCOP

Rookie Jonathan Kuminga also showed off his hops in the last game, recording two dunks. We know Andrew Wiggins can jump out of the gym but seeing 37-year-old Andre Iguodala dunk twice was a sight for sore eyes.

Golden State Warriors @warriors



|| Dunk of the Night we had the same reaction as the bench @Kia || Dunk of the Night we had the same reaction as the bench@Kia || Dunk of the Night https://t.co/v2ZQKn9F84

Looking at Stephen Curry's dunk statistics

Stephen Curry dunks at the 2019 NBA All-Star game

Stephen Curry certainly doesn't dunk a lot. The most dunks he has had in one season was in 2015-16 during his unanimous MVP campaign with 7 total dunks.

He has a total of 26 dunks in his 13-year career and the last time he did so was in the 2018-19 season. Stephen Curry hasn't dunked since he crossed north of 30 and likely won't do it again either.

He tried a dunk during opening night of the 2021-22 NBA season against the LA Lakers but failed.

26 dunks in 13 years is 0.2% of his total field goals and he has never averaged more than 0.4% in a single season. Stephen Curry dunked during the 2016 NBA All-Star game and landed awkwardly, which led to Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich advised him "no more dunking."

