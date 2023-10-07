"You were supposed to be home" - Giannis Antetokounmpo gets called out by wife as he blasts ABBA in car ahead of ‘Antetokounbros’ shop opening

During an Instagram live session, NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo had a great time as he blasted out some loud ABBA tunes in his car. His was celebrating a special event — the opening of ‘AntetokounBros’ shop in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Bucks star is a passionate social media fanatic. His excitement was such that that he forgot to use Instagram filters during his live feed. Meanwhile, his wife, Mariah Riddlesprigger, called him during the live session, hilariously rebuking him for being out for longer than usual.

Antetokounmpo always seems to get into trouble whenever he goes live on Instagram. This time, he was singing to the Swedish pop band, ABBA, when Mariah commented on his stream:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You were supposed to be home over a hour ago homey!"

Mariah Riddlesprigger comments on Giannis' Instagram Live Feed.

"I love you guys, but I will have to go back home because my wife is going to kill me," responded the "Greek Freak."

The Greek player has mde NSFW remarks and disclosed intimate secrets with his partner on social media. On his birthday, he revealed Mariah's X-rated gift for him.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's best supporters are his three children, wife, Mariah Riddlesprigger, and basketball fans. He and Mariah are not afraid to share their bond on social media.

They are frequently seen on Instagram offering tributes to each other, revealing glimpses into their personal lives.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's Antetokounbros Shop: A symbol of brotherhood and success

The ‘Antetokounbros' store is a venture of Giannis Antetokounmp and his brothers, Thanasis, Kostas and Alex, who own the store. It personifies their journey, a commitment to giving back to the community that has given them so much.

The store is at the Trade Hotel near Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee and will open to the public on Oct. 7. According to a press release, the store will likely feature merchandise that reflects the Antentokounmpo brothers’ unique Greek-Nigerian heritage.

Apart from being a star on the court, the 7x All-Star is a devoted family figure. Giannis Antetokounmpo has mentioned the importance of his family on several occasions.

While receiving the Most Valuable Player award in 2019, he took a moment to thank his brothers and his late father and mother in an emotional speech.