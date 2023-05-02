"You tell them you’re Tiger Woods"- Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan may have planted the seeds for the golfer's infamous double life

Aside from Michael Jordan's legendary career in the NBA, he was known to have a good time with other stars in different industries. One of those famous personalities that had a chance to go out with Jordan was Tiger Woods, who potentially could've changed the golfer's life in the process.

Back in 2021, HBO released a series dedicated to Woods called "Tiger," where an exclusive look at the legend's life was explored. The mini-series covers the golfer's marriage, which came crumbling down after a series of numerous infidelities. The show also revealed a closer look at his golf career.

In the documentary, one section focused on Woods' relationship with Las Vegas, the place where he usually goes to and parties with some of his famous friends. According to a former VIP host in Las Vegas, Tiffany Masters, Jordan accompanied Woods and Charles Barkley on a few of their trips and the trio would pick up some girls.

"In that entourage, Tiger was a bit of a geek," Masters recalled.

Based on Armen Keteyian's account, Woods sought advice from Jordan when it came to interacting with the girls that they would pick from Sin City.

"Michael, to ever-loving credit, goes, 'You tell them you’re Tiger Woods,'" Keteyian said. "His ability to live a double-life, it started in Vegas."

In a story written by Wright Thompson in 2016, he wrote about how Jordan and Jeter both encouraged Woods to talk to women. The famed golfer went clubbing with both stars in New York and and received advice from the two athletes.

"The sexual bravado hid his awkwardness around women. One night he went to a club in New York with Derek Jeter and Michael Jordan. Jeter and Jordan circulated, talking with ease to one beautiful woman after another. (Both declined to comment about the episode.) At one point, Tiger walked up to them and asked the question that lives in the heart of every junior high boy and nearly every grown man too." Thompson wrote.

"'What do you do to talk to girls?" they asked Woods.' Thompson continued. "Jeter and Jordan looked at each other, then back at Tiger, sort of stunned."

GQ Magazine @GQMagazine That awkward time Tiger Woods went clubbing with Michael Jordan and Derek Jeter gq.mn/mxWgWux That awkward time Tiger Woods went clubbing with Michael Jordan and Derek Jeter gq.mn/mxWgWux https://t.co/QQbBY04pEU

"Go tell 'em you're Tiger Woods,' they said."

Michael Jordan once dissed Mark Henry

2022 NBA All-Star Game

Michael Jordan isn't known to hold his words back and has offended a few people because of his bluntness. Back in the 1996 Olympic games, WWE star Mark Henry had to experience that from the Bulls legend himself.

"I got to meet the great Michael Jordan," Henry said. "The way the story goes is, Michael asked, 'Who are you?'ebecause I didn’t fit in. I was in an environment where it was all basketball players, and he was like, 'Who is this big guy?'"

According to him, he felt disrespected during that time. Click on the link below to read more about the story.

