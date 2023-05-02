"Congratulations on winning number 23" - Serena Williams was once left stunned by Michael Jordan who gave her a special gift 

Michael Jordan never forgets to give props to other athletes, not just basketball players, but also those who excel in other sports. Tennis great Serena Williams was once one of those athletes who had a chance to be recognized by one of the greatest players to ever play in the NBA, and even received a gift.

Back in 2017, Williams was given a gift while being interviewed by ESPN. Just by looking at the box, she could already tell that it was from Jordan himself. This came after she won her 23rd Grand Slam singles title, the most by any player in the Open Era and the second-most of all time.

When she received the gift, Williams read a personalized letter from MJ and was genuinely touched by the gesture.

"Winning is hard, it takes years of hard work, mental toughness and a willingness to accept the fact that you hate to lose. Congratulations with much respect on winning number 23, it will be a privilege to keep watching your determination on the court. Your friend, Michael Jordan." Williams read.

"Look at this box, this is so awesome. Thank you Michael Jordan. I can't believe I'm saying thank you to Michael Jordan. I mean, he's still the greatest. That's pretty awesome."

The box featured two customized Jordan 1's. One in the "Bred's" colorway, and the other in Williams' favorite color, pink. It was an amazing gesture from the Chicago Bulls legend, who is synonymous with the number 23 for his time in the NBA.

Fans still entertain the idea that Michael Jordan is Anthony Edwards' father

Is Anthony Edwards the son of Jordan?

In this year's playoffs, there have been players who have shown signs of brilliance on the court. One of those players is Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves. His on-court play has amplified the theory that he is the son of Jordan, which some fans still think is true.

Aside from striking facial similarities, both Edwards and Jordan have incredible talent on the court. They also exude a ton of confidence in the way they approach the game of basketball. With these facts, it's hard to ignore that the two aren't related at all.

The truth, however, is that Edwards and Jordan aren't related at all. The six-time champion has five children, Marcus, Victoria, Ysabel, Jeffery and Jasmine.

*🔥 @WyattWillWW1 You can't convince me that Anthony Edwards isn't Michael Jordan Jr. You can't convince me that Anthony Edwards isn't Michael Jordan Jr. https://t.co/jfJgNS8jjV

Edwards, on the other hand, was raised by his older brother and sister after the passing of his mother and grandmother in 2015. The rising star has had interactions with MJ and the latter has shared some advice with Edwards.

