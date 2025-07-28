"You think I'm trying to holla at Megan Thee Stallion?": Slim Thug unleashes expletive-filled rant after being accused of 'hating' on Klay Thompson

It has not been a month since Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion started dating, and the couple has already found themselves in an internet drama. On Saturday, rapper Slim Thug expressed his opinion on the female rapper buying her boyfriend an expensive watch as a gift.Thug shared a video on his Instagram where he said that he would not have accepted such an expensive gift from his partner. However, fans were quite upset with the rapper's comments as they trolled him with their social media comments.Following the backlash, Thug shared a video addressing the hate against him. He called out the fans and highlighted that he never expressed hate for Megan Thee Stallion or Klay Thompson in an expletive-filled rant.&quot;You think I'm actually f-----g trying to holler at the Stallion ... and you stupid f---s who think I'm stalking the Stallion. Why the f--k she called me to get in her video? Why the f--k she called me to perform when she came to Houston? This is somebody I have nothing but love for. I would never hate on. I salute her and Klay, happy to see everybody happy,&quot; he said. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWhile Slim Thug is battling with the community, Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion have remained quiet.Ice Cube's son O'Shea Jackson Jr. gives his opinion on Slim Thug's comments on Klay Thompson and Megan Thee StallionIce Cube's son, O'Shea Jackson Jr., was one of the few celebrities to comment on Slim Thug's opinions on Klay Thompson and Megan Thee Stallion's relationship. Jackson Jr. came across Thug's comments on X and retweeted the video on his X account.He accompanied his opinions on Thug's comments in the retweet's caption. He wrote:&quot;This is insanity. First of all. Yall gon go broke if your mindset is buying “the more expensive gift” every time. Second. F**k all that. We always hear “all they got is sex” shiiiiiet baby buy me the watch, buy me the game, buy me the Jordan’s. Aaaand that’s her money!?! Don’t disrespect ya blessings yall lmaooo. Now see how far that get YOU.&quot;Stallion and Thompson have been the gossip of the town since they publicly revealed their relationship on July 16 at the inaugural Pete &amp; Thomas Foundation Gala at Gotham Hall.The couple arrived at the event together, walked on the red carpet together, and left the event together, announcing their relationship to the world in the process.