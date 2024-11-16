"You think there's pressure on Clyde Frazier?" - Carmelo Anthony highlights expectation gap between him & Kiyan Anthony at Syracuse

Kiyan Anthony, son of Carmelo Anthony, announced his commitment to Syracuse University on Friday. He shared the decision on his father's show, "7PM in Brooklyn," with Carmelo and his ex-wife, La La, in attendance.

Following Kiyan's decision, the former New York Knicks star cited the difference in pressure for his son than those who came before him.

"He's gonna have to put his own pressure on himself," Anthony said. "My pressure is not on him. Mine was 20 years ago. Do you think there's pressure on Clyde Frazier to win the championship in the '70s with the Knicks? (34:44)

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Nah, there's no pressure. There's no comparison. That was then, this is now. So now, you do what you gonna do. This is new energy and new s**t that's happening. From that standpoint, being able to go to Syracuse and understanding people who are going to believe in him, who understand the assignment, and be there for him when he's not doing well."

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Kiyan chose the same college his dad attended for one year, the 2002-03 season, before getting drafted into the NBA. Melo led the team, averaging 22.2 points, 10.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Syracuse won the championship with Anthony on the team in 2003, and the star forward was named the NCAA Final Four's Most Outstanding Player.

Also read: Where to watch Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony's college announcement live?

Fans react to Carmelo Anthony's post following Kiyan's announcement

Carmelo Anthony shared a video of his son on X (previously Twitter) after Kiyan announced his decision. The video showcased his best moments, and his path to becoming a collegiate athlete is an homage to his child.

La La and the former NBA player are shown in the video expressing their support for Kiyan.

"It’s your time now. @kiyananthony," Melo posted.

Expand Tweet

Fans got excited for the younger Anthony, and they reacted to the video

"Kiyan will live up to Melos legacy," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"Congrats melo. Destined for greatness," another fan said.

"We're ready to watch Kiyan Anthony break syracuse records," an excited fan commented.

Other fans are looking forward to seeing Kiyan in action.

"🍊🏀 Congratulations, young man! Looking forward to watching you ball-out at the collegiate level! 😤," a fan said.

Expand Tweet

"I’m proud of @kiyananthony like he my son 😭😭😭MOVE THE NEEDLE young God!!" another fan said.

"Can’t wait until the tickets drop! I’m there for the home opener‼️" a fan said.

Kiyan is a Long Island Lutheran High School senior in Brookville, New York and a four-star recruit. Fans will see him in action for Syracuse next season.

Also read: "You know only one could stay": Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony reveals his much-awaited college decision

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback