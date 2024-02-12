"You can't be touching on Alicia Keys" - Lonnie Walker hilariously gripes about Usher getting handsy with pop icon during Super Bowl performance

Singer-songwriter Usher took over the stage at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show, performing some of his biggest hits. Fans were entertained during his performance, including Brooklyn Nets forward Lonnie Walker IV. Walker enjoyed it so much that he called his mother and best friend. However, he wasn't a big fan of the record-selling artist's performance with Alicia Keys.

The Cleveland Cavaliers minority owner brought out the hit song maker Alicia Keys for the song "My Boo." The song was released in 2004, and was one of the biggest hits of the two artists. Even 20 years later, fans still enjoy listening to the hit single that rocked the world.

However, Walker wasn't that much of a fan when the headliner hugged Keys from behind. Still, he enjoyed the performance but had different thoughts when the pop singer started to hug the soul artist.

"I loved it. I called my mom. I called my best friend. But I'm a little upset because you can't be touching on Alicia Keys," Walker said.

Usher also brought out artists like Will.I.Am, Lil Jon and Ludacris in his performance. He also had the 26-year-old singer H.E.R. perform a guitar solo.

Swizz Beatz talks about Usher's performance with his wife

It's known that Keys is married to rapper and producer Swizz Beatz. When his wife and Usher took over the stage to perform during Super Bowl Sunday, many wanted to get his attention. Fans also noticed that her voice cracked during her performance of "If I Ain't Got You."

Beatz responded and defended his wife and the performance in his latest post on Instagram.

"Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!! y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadiumm," Swizz Beatz said.

"Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants ! Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic... We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history."

The halftime show lasted for 13 minutes, and featured some of the most recognizable faces that Usher has worked with in his career. According to a past interview, he thought long and hard about which artists he'd love to have performed to commemorate his 30-year career.

The Kansas City Chiefs mounted a comeback and won the Super Bowl over the San Francisco 49ers in an overtime thriller. Fans had an amazing time watching the game that even NBA stars like LeBron James, Draymond Green and Shaquille O'Neal attended.

