"Say my name again & I'll release DMs" - Shannon Sharpe fires back at Mike Epps for allegedly spreading rumors about him

Aside from talking about the NFL in his show NightCap, which he hosts with fellow former NFL player Chad Ochocinco, Shannon Sharpe used his platform to go off on comedian Mike Epps. Sharpe called out Epps for something that he said during one of his shows.

During his set, Epps said that the former NFL tight end reached out to him regarding an interview. He then said that he declined to do it, making the implication that Sharpe is allegedly gay.

Shannon Sharpe was not pleased with the comment that was made at a comedy event. He instantly called out Epps and threatened to release the "DM's" and expose the comedian.

"I'll put this out there, and I'll fire this shot over your head mofo," Sharpe said on NightCap. "Mention my name again and I'll put out the DM's. I don't like doing this but you're lying."

"I don't care about all that other stuff, you can say I'm gay, I don't care about that cause I don't chase a lie but I won't let you lie on my name."

This led to the two former NFL stars going on a little bit of a tangent but Sharpe went back to addressing Mike Epps again to deliver his threat, reiterating his earlier point.

"Say my name again and I'll release the DMs."

Mike Epps delivers his response to Shannon Sharpe's tirade

After Shannon Sharpe went off on Mike Epps for the jokes he made during his comedy show, the comedian quickly put out his response.

The comedian asked why Sharpe would want to fight him before pointing out that several other people use Sharpe to draw laughs from audiences, naming Saturday Night Live as an example.

Epps admitted that he did send a DM to the ex-NFL player to get on his show, Club Shay Shay. However, he clarified that he sent the message because Sharpe brought his name up when Katt Williams was there.

Afterward, Epps brought up the fact that both of them will be in Indiana for the annual NBA All-Star Weekend. Epps stated that he would see Sharpe during the event before making some threats of his own.

Epps then doubled down on the jokes he made about Shannon Sharpe, saying that he didn't say he was gay; he was simply saying that he looked "zesty."

Sharpe will be coaching in the All-Star celebrity game while Mike Epps, who is an Indiana native, will be hosting an event related to the weekend's festivities.

