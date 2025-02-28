"You've told on yourselves" - JJ Redick throws down the gauntlet on LeBron James and Co. after spectacular defensive run

LeBron James and the LA Lakers have taken their defense to another level over the last month and a half. According to Lakers coach JJ Redick, his team's stark improvement is a sign it can be an elite defensive squad for the long haul.

For the season, the Lakers have had a middle-of-the-pack defense, ranking 13th in the NBA in defensive rating (112.9). However, they have locked in lately, boasting the league's No. 1 defensive rating since Jan. 15 (107.4). During that span, LA (35-21) has gone 15-4 to improve to fifth in the Western Conference.

Skepticism abounds regarding the team's prospects of maintaining a top-tier defense throughout the season's stretch run and playoffs. Its trade deadline acquisition of offensive-minded superstar guard Luka Doncic from the Dallas Mavericks fueled doubts.

However, according to Redick, the Lakers' six-week stretch of defensive excellence has solidified his belief in their capabilities.

"The hope is that the defense that we've played now for 19 games — and we saw flashes of it at different points early in the season — I've told the guys a number of times, 'You've told on yourselves. I've seen you do it,''" Redick said on Thursday.

"So, the expectation is to do it every night."

LA will attempt to maintain its defensive intensity and secure its fourth straight win during Thursday's home clash against the Minnesota Timberwolves (32-27).

JJ Redick lauds LeBron James for stepping up effort amid Lakers' marked defensive improvement

Over the past few seasons, LeBron James has garnered a reputation for taking defensive plays off to preserve energy during the tail end of his illustrious career. However, according to JJ Redick, the 21-time All-Star has been instrumental in his team's defensive resurgence with his high IQ and disruptive play.

"He defies what's normal," Redick said following Tuesday's 107-99 home victory against Dallas.

"... LeBron's playing at an All-NBA defensive level. He is. And now, people may have perceptions of what he is as a defender. I watch it every night. He doesn't get scored on in isolation if teams do try to target him. He blows plays up. He's always in the right position, shifting, recovering."

During the Lakers' 19-game stretch of improved defense, James has excelled on both ends. Across 18 appearances, the four-time MVP is averaging 26.7 points, 8.3 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.6 blocks and 2.4 3-pointers per game, shooting 53.9%.

If James maintains his elite two-way production alongside Doncic's offensive prowess with LA in sync defensively, it should bode well for the team's contention hopes.

