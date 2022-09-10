You don't want to mess with God, you got to stay away from Mike" - Shaquille O'Neal accepts he didn't talk smack only to Michael Jordan during his playing days

Shaquille O'Neal is an NBA legend for a reason, and his dominance and talent have made him a feared opponent for many. Despite this, O'Neal shared in public which particular player he didn't want to mess with during a game.

With a career spanning almost two decades, O'Neal etched his name all over the league. The former No. 1 pick in 1992 took over the league and wowed fans with his first-class athleticism and talent.

Shaq quickly became a fan-favorite and was even voted as an All-Star starter. He was the first rookie to start an All-Star Game since Michael Jordan. O'Neal wasn't putting up empty stats either, as he almost led the Orlando Magic to the playoffs in his first year.

When the LA Lakers legend was asked on the "PBD Podcast" if there was a player that he didn't talk smack to back when he played, O'Neal said:

"Michael Jordan. You don't want to mess with God. You got to stay away from Mike. Leave that man alone."

Clearly, Michael Jordan knows how to instill fear in his adversaries. Although they played different positions, O'Neal knew best not to poke the bear. O'Neal only faced Jordan during the first half of his career, including MJ's stint with the Washington Wizards.

Shaquille O'Neal shared why he played hard during every game in his career

Shaquille O'Neal isn't known as the most dominant player in the league for no reason. During his days as the man in the paint, Shaq showed no mercy to those who tried to stop him.

As a player, O'Neal stood at a towering 7-foot-1, giving him a great height advantage against most big men. The 15-time All-Star weighed around 325 pounds when he played. Guarding Shaq was like guarding a moving wall. He couldn't be contained. Additionally, he played a physical type of basketball that was more common when he entered the league.

This style of play often got him into trouble, as other players saw it as a form of disrespect. During those times, his team would often find O'Neal in a brawl against someone from the opposing team.

One iconic brawl came during a game against the Houston Rockets. Shaq got into a fight against Charles Barkley, who was at the tail end of his career. Both players have moved on from it and are close friends. They can be seen together hosting "Inside the NBA" with Kenny "The Jet" Smith and Ernie Johnson.

On the "PBD Podcast," O'Neal shared why he always played hard. His reason perfectly shows what kind of person he is on the inside.

"So, when I'm playing on that court, you can't outplay me," O'Neal said. "Because if you are, you're taking my mother's house away, and I can't have that. I will damn near kill you, before I let you take my mother's house."

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein