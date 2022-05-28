“You want to stick around, and play the game as long as you can” - Vince Carter says 1-time All-Star needs to get himself together and be healthy to have leverage this off-season

Fans are hoping Zion Williamson and his health problems are behind him, that includes former NBA veteran Vince Carter.

After looking like a rising star during his first two seasons in the NBA, Zion has continued to struggle with his health. After an ankle injury last summer, Williamson was forced to undergo surgery and missed the entire 2021-22 NBA season.

While Williamson was out, the New Orleans Pelicans quickly became one of the most pleasant surprises in the NBA. After acquiring star guard CJ McCollum at the NBA trade deadline, New Orleans looked like they were starting to come together.

The Pelicans eventually lost in a tough fought playoff series against the Phoenix Suns, but it became clear that the team is on the rise.

The missing ingredient to pull everything together seems to be young star forward Zion Williamson. There's no denying that Williamson has all the tools to turn the Pelicans into a contender in the Western Conference.

However, can Zion stay healthy for the foreseeable future? Speaking today on ESPN's "Get Up," former NBA veteran Vince Carter stressed that Zion needs to get himself together. Carter wants Williamson to get in shape and stay healthy moving forward, stating:

"Get yourself together, get healthy, get your weight under control, because you're an important part of this franchise. ... You want to stick around, and play the game as long as you can.”

Vince Carter says Zion Williamson needs to get his health right

New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson.

Throughout his segment on ESPN, Vince Carter detailed how Williamson needs to make sure that he stays healthy. Not only does he need to do so for his time with the Pelicans, but also to carve out a lengthy career.

Vince Carter stressed that Zion has the potential to be a huge piece of the Pelicans franchise moving forward. Carter hopes that he's been serious about taking care of his health.

All eyes will be on Zion Williamson heading into the 2022-23 season. One of the most unique players in the entire NBA, Williamson has been sensational when he's played. After suffering a number of setbacks with his rehabilitation this year, many wondered if it was simply due to Zion's reported weight gain.

Legion Hoops @LegionHoops BREAKING: Zion Williamson has been cleared to return to the Pelicans with no restrictions after dealing with injuries over the past year.



LET’S GO. BREAKING: Zion Williamson has been cleared to return to the Pelicans with no restrictions after dealing with injuries over the past year.LET’S GO. https://t.co/2Qx55umD4f

It was recently announced that Williamson has been cleared to return to the team without restrictions. This should be a reason for celebration for the New Orleans organization. During the 2020-21 season, Zion averaged 27.0 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

If Williamson can put his health struggles behind him, he will give the Pelicans a dangerous boost to their suddenly deep roster. He would also inject some excitement into the organization for the upcoming season.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adam Dickson