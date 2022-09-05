"You could have won four, you could have seven like Big Shot Bob" - Shaquille O'Neal outrightly dismisses Kevin Durant's championship wins with Golden State Warriors

Shaquille O'Neal doubled down on a point he shared with Charles Barkley that Kevin Durant was never a bus driver. Both Hall of Famers believe that unless KD wins a championship without the dynastic Golden State Warriors, Durant’s resume will always be lacking.

On “The Big Podcast with Shaq,” the LA Lakers legend conceded that Durant is a superstar as fans go out to watch him. But he remained steadfast that the current Brooklyn Nets forward took the easy way out to win an NBA title by joining the Warriors from the OKC Thunder:

“Don’t be up 3-1 against the team [Golden State Warriors] and all you gotta do is win one stinking game and then you lose and then say, ‘You know what? I’m gonna play with you guys.’

“Nah, hell nah! We ain’t never gonna let it ride. We ain’t gonna let that ride. You could have won four, you could have seven like Big Shot Bob. I ain’t let that ride.”

Shaquille O’Neal, over the last few months, has called Kevin Durant’s decision to play with the Warriors as a “weak-a**” move. Shaq used himself as an example of someone who did not jump ship. He didn't have much playoff success early in his career, particularly with Michael Jordan around.

O’Neal emphasized that he could have joined the Chicago Bulls in search of an NBA title but never did.

NBA on TNT



"Yeah. ... If you're the guy and you ain't get it done, that means you failed."



"Charles Barkley is calling Kevin Durant's career outside of Golden State an 'abject failure' ... Do you agree?" @SHAQ: "Yeah. ... If you're the guy and you ain't get it done, that means you failed."

Shaq also highlighted “MJ’s” bruising struggles against the Detroit Pistons before eventually winning a title. Jordan’s Bulls were eliminated by the “Bad Boys” in four straight playoffs before they broke through with a sweep of their bitter rivals in 1991.

Imagine if Michael Jordan did a Kevin Durant after getting owned by the Pistons..

Even the great O’Neal and Kobe Bryant Lakers didn’t win immediately. They had to go through several heartbreaks before winning a grand slam.

Unlike all-time greats like Shaq, Bryant and Jordan, Durant is yet to win an NBA title as the leader of a team.

Kevin Durant’s championship window could be closing quickly

Kevin Durant’s next four years, unless a blockbuster trade happens, will be with the Brooklyn Nets. With Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons and a retooled supporting cast, the Nets are already one of the favorites to win the 2023 NBA championship.

Brooklyn, however, has been considered an elite contender ever since they acquired Durant and Irving. In their three years together, they’ve only won one playoff series.

The upcoming season, as usual, could be filled with more drama. Hanging over their heads is Irving’s unreliability and contract talks, Simmons’ questionable health and Durant’s own status. The Brooklyn Nets will also have to deal with the Steve Nash situation after all the drama that took place this offseason.

NetsKingdom



"One league source told Landon Buford that if the Nets don't get off to a hot start, Nash could get fired."

Team owner Joe Tsai showed public support for Nash over Kevin Durant’s demand to have the head coach fired. But if the Nets stumble out of the gates, Tsai may cave in and fire Nash, whose shortcomings were exposed by the Boston Celtics during the 2022 playoffs.

A 82-game schedule is a long grind, and one season may be too long to keep things together in Brooklyn.

If the Nets implode yet again, Kevin Durant may demand another trade as he looks to maximize his championship window.

