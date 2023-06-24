Young Denver Nuggets fan makes a spectacular Nikola Jokic art on a cornhole board

Nikola Jokic led the Denver Nuggets to the franchise’s first NBA championship in 47 years. “The Joker” won the NBA Finals MVP after averaging 30.2 points, 14.0 rebounds, 7.2 assists and 1.4 steals.

Jokic’s popularity among young fans has significantly improved after the Nuggets’ title run. One such fan came up with an impressive art made out of cornhole board to give the Serbian basketball star his well-deserved flowers.

The girl started with a bare board with a huge star that was carved out of the said material. She tried to replicate an animated photo of Jokic, who wore a Nuggets jersey but whose face was artfully turned into “The Joker.”

The work was painstaking and probably took hours. Regardless of what it took her to accomplish it, the result gained recognition on Reddit.

Some of the people who were amazed by her work wondered if she could add LeBron James and Jamal Murray to the piece. It’s very unlikely she’d do that as the opus was dedicated to the Denver Nuggets’ two-time MVP.

The Denver Nuggets' 2023 draft picks were all made to maximize Nikola Jokic’s championship window

The Denver Nuggets will have Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope for at least one more year. It’s a lineup that’s going to be very expensive to keep real soon.

The Nuggets also need role players to help the team defend the championship. Bruce Brown, who many thought will stay, has declined his player option to become a free agent. He is likely to receive an offer that’s too tempting to resist.

Jeff Green, Deandre Jordan, Ish Smith and Reggie Jackson could also be playing for other teams next season. The Nuggets wanted to find someone who could immediately help the team, at least on the defensive end.

After a series of moves before and during the 2023 NBA draft, the Denver Nuggets finally latched on to the 29th and 32nd picks. Denver opened their draft day by grabbing Gonzaga’s Julian Strawther with the 29th pick.

Strawther is 6-7 forward with a 6-10 wingspan. He projects to be the quintessential 3-and-D player that NBA teams covet. The former Bulldog averaged 15.2 points, on 40.8% shooting from deep, 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

If he earns a regular spot on the roster, Nikola Jokic will have another weapon to utilize. Julian Strawther will find himself the beneficiary of Jokic’s precise passing.

The Nuggets drafted Jalen Pickett with the 32nd pick. The former Penn State star is a combo guard who averaged 17.7 points, 7.4 rebounds and 6.6 assists in his last year with the Nittany Lions.

KJ @Kjpistons Jalen Pickett will be a steal for whoever gets him. Pickett has a lot of stuff you want from a PG, he’s got size at 6’4 and he’s one of the best passers in the class who has great basketball IQ. Pickett is also a good scorer who shoots the ball well. Jalen Pickett will be a steal for whoever gets him. Pickett has a lot of stuff you want from a PG, he’s got size at 6’4 and he’s one of the best passers in the class who has great basketball IQ. Pickett is also a good scorer who shoots the ball well. https://t.co/4LNAJsLZmA

Pickett made 50.8% of his field goals, including 38.1% from three-point range. He is a combo guard with decent shooting and superb rebounding. Pickett is also expected to help Nikola Jokic or Jamal Murray bring up the ball from time to time.

