Young Milwaukee Bucks fan who almost drowned in 2020 realises his dream courtesy Bango

The story of a Milwaukee Bucks fan proved that heroes don’t come with faces, and it doesn’t take an age to become a fighter. The Bucks’ game against the Dallas Mavericks saw the story of a young fighter who fought against all odds to survive.

The mother of the Bucks' little fan shared her son's story on TikTok, which captured the hearts of millions. In 2020, the little Bucks fan nearly drowned in a swimming pool, but his aunt rescued him and rushed him to the hospital. He healed and became a die-hard Bucks fan.

The young boy wrote a letter to the Bucks mascot, Bango, wanting to attend the game and sit in the front seat.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Dear Bango, Mom works a lot to take care of me and my brothers. I will beg her to take me to your game. I will sit in the front.”

He told his mother in the video that he wanted to see Bango and Giannis Antetokounmpo when he attended the game. The young boy said that Malik Beasley and MarJon Beauchamp were his favorite players.

MarJon Beauchamp IG status

To his surprise, he sat courtside, shared a heartwarming moment with Beauchamp, got to meet his favorite Bango, and clicked pictures with them. Bango also gifted the young fan a Bango t-shirt.

Milwaukee Bucks win their fourth consecutive game behind Giannis’ masterclass

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 40 points on 18-for-26 shooting from the floor to help the Milwaukee Bucks beat the visiting Dallas Mavericks 132-125 on Saturday. The forward had an all-around impressive performance, registering 15 rebounds and seven assists.

Milwaukee Bucks rallied in the second half to defeat the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday. Leading his team from the front, Giannis Antetokounmpo continued his dominance in the 2023–24 season.

Damian Lillard also came up big in the Bucks win, scoring 27 points and 12 assists while shooting 7 of 18 from the field and 4 of 11 from the three-point line. The Bucks were down 12 points in the second half; however, they rallied in the last two quarters to defeat the Mavericks. Milwaukee outscored Dallas 43-27 in the last quarter.

Mavericks’ duo Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic put out a heroic performance but came up short in clutch time. Irving scored 39 points, of which 33 came in the second half. Doncic almost had a 35-point triple-double with 9 rebounds and 9 assists.

It was the Bucks' fourth consecutive victory, bringing their season record to 9-4. Following their back-to-back games, they will face the Washington Wizards in their next game.