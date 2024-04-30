"Your beach was dirty as hell" - Charles Barkley doubles down on Galveston remarks as viral pic emerges

NBA on TNT analyst Charles Barkley joked that the New Orleans Pelicans should be sent to Galveston, Texas instead of Cancun after their dismal showing against the OKC Thunder in the opening round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs.

In response, a resident from Galveston fired back at the analyst in the most hilarious way, posting an image of Barkley in a bike shop in Galveston claiming that the "big man" enjoyed himself in the city.

The tweet, including the image, was later brought up by Barkley's co-hosts on Inside the NBA, who roasted him for being in Galveston.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I had a great time," Chuck said about his visit to Galveston. "First of all, I had a great time in the local hangouts when we played there, when we were down there for training camp. You just can't go to the beach. Everybody was great to me in Galveston but your beach was dirty as hell."

Expand Tweet

For context, when teams are eliminated from the Playoffs, it's a common joke to say they've been "sent to Cancun," referencing a city in Mexico known for its picture-perfect beaches.

However, Barkley threw shade at the Pelicans, implying their play was so terrible that they didn't deserve to go to the Cancun beaches and should have been sent to the "dirty" beach in Galveston instead.

This particular joke of sending teams to Cancun after elimination originated with Nick Van Exel when he was with the LA Lakers. Van Exel and his team were about to get sent home and during a team huddle, he went "1-2-3 Cancun!" as opposed to other more popular versions such as "1-2-3 win!" or "1-2-3 defense!"

Also read: Charles Barkley mocks "people kissing up" to Lakers and Warriors: "Know where they gonna run their a** to? The Bahamas”

Beyonce's mother responded to Charles Barkley's Galveston remark

Charles Barkley is known for his unfiltered humor, often making jokes about cities, teams, states, or the people without hesitation. Most people understand what Barkley does and they ride along with him while some choose to fire back.

This time, his comments about Galveston and the New Orleans Pelicans caught the attention of a high-profile resident: Tina Knowles, Beyoncé's mother.

Knowles responded to Chuck via Instagram, saying that no one plays with Galveston and that he had better watch out. She later added that things are good between her and the NBA analyst and that she "got a great laugh" about his comments, indicating that she is simply in on the joke.

This led to Charles Barkley apologizing to Tina Knowles on air while his co-hosts laughed in the background.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback