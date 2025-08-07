"Your body is not real": Tyreek Hill absolutely stunned after meeting Victor Wembanyama for first time 

Tyreek Hill had his first in-person encounter with Victor Wembanyama and was struck by the Spurs star’s towering presence. The NFL star couldn't help but express his amazement at Wembanyama's physical stature.The Miami Dolphins wide receiver looked at Wembanyama in disbelief. At one point, Hill even stood beside the Frenchman to gauge the difference in their heights.“Boy, your body is not real,” Hill greeted Wembanyama.“What’d you expect?,” Wembanyama bluntly responded.“Boy, this is crazy,” Hill exclaimed before sizing himself up next to Wembanyama. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe interaction between the two superstars went viral on social media, with users erupting with reactions.“He made Tyreek Hill look like Kevin Hart 🤣,” @boogiedownbrown313 wrote.“Wemby pulled up like I heard you messing with my lil bro 😂😂,” @_iam_legend___ commented.“Why can’t people just treat wemby like a human😂 we get it, he’s tall,” @wanahooper wrote.“Cheetah meets giraffe,” @iiccceeeeee said.“I know his neck hurting looking up at him 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂,” @bangerwave_swc4 commented.“Meeting Wendy and comparing your height to his is on every one’s bucket list 😂😂,” @daves_.o wrote.Credits: Instagram (@bleacherreport)Credits: Instagram (@bleacherreport)It’s no surprise that Wembanyama’s physical presence left Hill in awe. Standing 7-foot-3 with an estimated 8-foot wingspan and an incredible 9-foot-7 standing reach, the youngster is truly an anomaly.Despite his 2024-25 season being cut short due to a DVT in his right shoulder, Victor Wembanyama earned All-Star honors, averaging an impressive 24.3 points, 11 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.8 blocks in 46 games.Victor Wembanyama won't participate in 2025 EuroBasket despite being medically clearedVictor Wembanyama was shut down for the 2024-25 season after being diagnosed with DVT in his shoulder on Feb. 20. Nearly five months later, Wembanyama disclosed that he's medically cleared to return.“I’m officially cleared to return. … I’ll finally be able to play a bit of basketball again,” Wembanyama told a French sports daily. “My injury was an adventure, obviously, but the hardest part is over. I’m much better today, physically and mentally.”Despite being medically cleared, Wemby isn't a part of the French national team set to participate in the 2025 EuroBasket, scheduled to begin in the last week of August.Alongside Victor Wembanyama, the French will also be left without Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier.Despite the notable omissions, the team’s roster consists of six NBA players: Bilal Coulibaly, Moussa Diabate, Ousmane Dieng, Zaccharie Risacher, Alexandre Sarr and Guerschon Yabusele.