"Your daddy didn't even want you" - Shannon Sharpe gives unfiltered perspective on Anthony Edwards-Paige Jordae saga

The 2023-24 NBA season has been filled with scandal and drama off the court for various players, and it seems Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves is the latest to get involved in one. Edwards allegedly impregnated Instagram model Paige Jordae and then offered her $100,000 to get an abortion.

This comes in the backdrop of OKC Thunder guard Josh Giddey being accused of engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

Like Giddey's, Edwards' situation has garnered plenty of attention from fans and the media. Naturally, it has also become the topic of some sports podcasts. One of the podcasts to discuss the situation is Nightcap, hosted by former NFL stars Chad Ochocinco, Shannon Sharpe and former NBA standout Gilbert Arenas.

In their most recent discussion, Sharpe offered some encouragement for Edwards.

"Hey Ant, just keep your head up," Sharpe said. "The sun's gonna come up tomorrow, you're still gonna be Anthony Edwards, you're still gonna be called the Ant-man. Just go out there and play your game. Hey bro, we're human, we're human." [7:12-7:33]

After he gave this encouragement, Sharpe also stated the following:

"Here's the thing though, once you screenshotted that, that's there forever," Sharpe added. " Now somebody's gonna come back and show that your daddy didn't even want you. See, you gotta think long term. Everybody's thinking just right now, instantaneous."

Anthony Edwards coach Chris Finch releases a statement regarding the issue surrounding the Timberwolves star

After the screenshots of the conversation between Edwards and Paige Jordae were revealed, the Minnesota Timberwolves' Head Coach, Chris Finch, made a statement about it.

"We will be having ongoing conversations about such things," Finch said. "I think it's important to state that it's not reflective of our organization, our values, for sure.

"And as a young man, it's clear that the education and maturity of Anthony Edwards continues to be a work in progress. Beyond that, it's a personal matter for him and any conversations that we have will remain in private."

As his squad's head coach, Finch's responsibility goes beyond the Xs and Os. Ensuring that his players are in the right state to play, not just physically but also mentally, is crucial.

Standing with Edwards and helping him navigate this messy situation will be good for the team's health. However, beyond that, it is also a great opportunity for mentorship between Finch and the young star.

