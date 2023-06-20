"Your going to lose everything"- Moriah Mills says its over for Zion Williamson as Pelicans star faces uncertain future

The ongoing drama between Zion Williamson and Moriah Mills shows no signs of dissipating. On June 19, Mills escalated the situation by publicly threatening the New Orleans Pelicans forward, claiming that he would 'lose everything.'

Moriah Mills 🖤 @moriahmillsss justice 🕯️📿🪬 Your going to lose everything @Zionwilliamson and suffer for what you did to mejustice 🕯️📿🪬 Your going to lose everything @Zionwilliamson and suffer for what you did to me 🐅🐅🐅 justice 🕯️📿🪬 🐉 🐯

Moriah Mills has been actively engaging on social media throughout the feud, asserting that she was in a relationship with the All-Star until he announced his impending fatherhood with Ahkeema.

Since then, Mills has publicly criticized Zion Williamson, divulging intimate details of their relationship, including sharing screenshots of alleged text messages between them. Some of these messages purportedly discuss Zion's suggestions of Mills potentially relocating to New Orleans.

For Zion Williamson, the timing of this drama couldn't be worse. The Duke product is coming off another injury-plagued season, and his standing within the NBA has been adversely affected. Since entering the league in 2019, Zion has only appeared in 114 out of 328 possible games, missing over half of his potential playing opportunities.

Now, rumors are swirling about Zion Williamson's future with the New Orleans Pelicans, with the ongoing social media turmoil with Mills likely playing a part. Bill Simmons, on a June 18 episode of his podcast, The Bill Simmons Podcast, suggested that Zion could be traded by the Pelicans on draft night.

“The Zion thing is a real, real subplot. I had somebody that I trust tell me [Saturday] that he will not be on that [New Orleans Pelicans] team on Thursday. I was like, ‘Really? I haven’t heard that.’ He said, ‘You watch.’ So, there you go on that,” Simmons said.

Moriah Mills accuses Zion Williamson of extortion.

In another June 19 tweet, Moriah Mills accused Zion Williamson of extortion, claiming to have 'physical proof' that the Pelicans forward had sent someone to extort her.

Moriah Mills 🖤 @moriahmillsss @PelicansNBA Zion can’t win a case against me I have physical proof that he sent people to threaten me and he know this as well @Zionwilliamson I’m taking you to court for all the damages you have caused my life @NBA Zion can’t win a case against me I have physical proof that he sent people to threaten me and he know this as well @Zionwilliamson I’m taking you to court for all the damages you have caused my life @NBA @PelicansNBA

While there is currently no evidence supporting Zion's alleged extortion attempts, the accusation alone warrants investigation by both the NBA and the Pelicans. It's worth noting that the NBA is already grappling with a public relations issue due to Ja Morant's recent social media activity, making the current social media drama involving Zion an unwelcome distraction.

As the feud between Mills and Zion intensifies, it remains to be seen how Zion Williamson will publicly address the mounting scrutiny and how the team and league will handle the situation.

Thankfully, it is still early in the offseason, allowing time for the current drama to settle and fade into the background.

