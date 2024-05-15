"Your knees only charged to 70%?" - Bulls fans chime in on Lonzo Ball sharing latest injury update on his podcast

It has been a while since NBA fans have seen Lonzo Ball suit up and set foot on the hardwood, as he has been sidelined with a knee injury. The Chicago Bulls point guard gave his fans an update on his recovery during the 'What an Experience,' or the WAE show, which he hosts along with his brother LiAngelo and others.

According to Ball, his knee is getting better. He quantified his recovery process, stating that he feels like he is now at 70% and continues to improve.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans who heard the update shared a plethora of reactions, with many being surprised that he's still only just at 70%.

"N**** after over 2 years, you mean to tell me your knees only charged to 70%?"

Expand Tweet

"Only 70% and its been almost 3 years since he's played is crazy," @cody0823 tweeted.

"Man, if Lonzo's feeling 70% and still wants to hit the court, that's some real dedication right there," @babenataliemay quipped.

Others were supportive of Lonzo Ball making a comeback into the NBA as soon as he feels like he is ready and shared those sentiments on X/Twitter.

"This Comeback will actually feed families, can’t wait for his return," @LandofPG said.

"I can’t wait to see Lonzo play again but he needs to wait till hes 100%," @DRaps04 added.

"I hope he’s actually good when he comes back, tryna see UCLA Lonzo again."

Expand Tweet

Lonzo Ball, who is currently 26 years old, picked up the player option on his contract to remain with the Chicago Bulls for the 2024-25 season. As per Sportrac, Ball will be paid $21,395,348. If the Bulls do not renew his contract after this season, Ball will enter free agency in the summer of 2025.

Also read: "Best rapper alive": Lonzo Ball settles Drake and Kendrick Lamar rap beef after announcing new podcast

Lonzo Ball's career has been plagued with injuries

Lonzo Ball entered the league with much hype as the LA Lakers' second overall pick in 2017. Ball was considered a player with plenty of upside due to his size combined with his well-rounded play. However, he has not lived up to that hype in the league due to the injuries he has suffered throughout his career.

In all his years in the league, Ball has yet to play 70 games in a season. In fact, the most he's played in a single campaign was during 2019-20 when he suited up for 63 games for the New Orleans Pelicans.

The last time that Ball stepped on the hardwood was on Jan. 14, 2022, against the Golden State Warriors. Afterward, he was diagnosed with a meniscus tear on his knee and was only expected to miss several months. However, aside from missing the rest of the 2022 season, he also missed the entire 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

During this period, he has been going through a lengthy rehab process including three surgeries on his right knee, one of which was a cartilage transplant, as reported by Ryan Taylor of NBC Sports Chicago.

Fans are still hopeful that Lonzo Ball will make a comeback, but at this point, there is no assurance on when that might happen or if he'll still be in a Bulls jersey when it occurs.