Zach Edey Stats Tonight: Grizzlies rookie dazzles with historic double-double performance in blowout win vs Raptors (Feb. 5)

Zach Edey and the Memphis Grizzlies secured a dominant 138-107 victory over the Toronto Raptors in an interconference regular season matchup on Wednesday. Edey was part of the Grizzlies' starting lineup alongside Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant, Luke Kennard and Jaylen Wells.

The rookie center made a significant impact on both ends of the floor, leaving his mark on the game. Not only did he deliver a flawless shooting performance, but he also showcased his defensive prowess. The 7-foot-4 former Purdue standout used his size to full advantage, dominating the boards and protecting the rim at an elite level.

Edey wrapped up the game with 13 points on a perfect 5 of 5 shooting from the field. He was a force on the glass, grabbing 14 rebounds, including five on the offensive end. The rising Grizzlies star also contributed two assists and two blocks while committing just one turnover.

Additionally, Edey shot 3 of 4 from the free throw line and posted an impressive plus/minus of +32 in 24:40 minutes.

Edey delivered his third consecutive double-double performance, making history in the process. He became the first Grizzlies rookie since Pau Gasol to achieve three straight double-doubles with points and rebounds.

