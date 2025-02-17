Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie fare in 2025 NBA All-Star Semifinal vs Shaq’s OGs?

Zach Edey and Candace’s Rising Stars squared off against Shaq’s OGs in the 2025 NBA All-Star Semifinal at the Chase Center on Sunday. Edey was part of the starting lineup alongside Keyonte George, Stephon Castle, Jaylen Wells and Dalton Knecht.

The Grizzlies rookie got off to a slow start offensively, missing two of his first three field goal attempts. However, he registered his first basket with a putback dunk off an offensive rebound. The 7-foot center quickly made his presence felt on the glass, using his size to grab two rebounds within the first four minutes of play.

Zach Edey remained on the bench after the first timeout, concluding his night with just 3:20 minutes of playing time. He finished with two points on 1 of 3 shooting from the field, along with two rebounds and one assist.

