  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • Zach Edey
  • Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie fare in 2025 NBA All-Star Semifinal vs Shaq’s OGs?

Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie fare in 2025 NBA All-Star Semifinal vs Shaq’s OGs?

By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 17, 2025 02:54 GMT
2025 NBA All-Star - Rising Stars Game - Source: Getty
Zach Edey Stats Tonight: How did Grizzlies rookie fare in 2025 NBA All-Star Semifinal vs Shaq’s OGs? (Image Source: Getty)

Zach Edey and Candace’s Rising Stars squared off against Shaq’s OGs in the 2025 NBA All-Star Semifinal at the Chase Center on Sunday. Edey was part of the starting lineup alongside Keyonte George, Stephon Castle, Jaylen Wells and Dalton Knecht.

Ad

The Grizzlies rookie got off to a slow start offensively, missing two of his first three field goal attempts. However, he registered his first basket with a putback dunk off an offensive rebound. The 7-foot center quickly made his presence felt on the glass, using his size to grab two rebounds within the first four minutes of play.

Zach Edey remained on the bench after the first timeout, concluding his night with just 3:20 minutes of playing time. He finished with two points on 1 of 3 shooting from the field, along with two rebounds and one assist.

also-read-trending Trending

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी