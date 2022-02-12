Zach Lowe believes the Nets traded James Harden out of the fear of losing him for nothing: “I think the Nets believed on some level, he’s gonna walk”

After an eventful deadline day, with the biggest news being the James Harden-Ben Simmons trade, analysts have given their takes on what was a season-changing deal for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers.

Although the Nets believed Harden was happy with the team and was willing to sign a contract extension in the summer, that was reportedly not the case. The All-Star guard wanted to test free agency, which is why many believe it might have played a role in him being traded.

There has been a flurry of mixed reactions from the NBA community since the news broke. Some liked the trade, while others like Shaquille O'Neal would have preferred a trade involving Kyrie Irving.

Nevertheless, ESPN senior writer Zach Lowe, on his podcast "The Lowe Post," pointed out how the Nets went all out to get Harden midway through last season and realized they needed to get something instead of letting him walk as a free agent.

"The Nets had traded all of this stuff for James Harden, and I think they believed on some level 'he's gonna walk, and we are gonna have traded everything. We gotta have something now,'" Lowe said.

In the end, both organizations seem happy with their decisions and believe they have put themselves in better positions to contend for the 2022 championship.

James Harden has changed teams for the second time in two years

James Harden of the Brooklyn Nets heads for the net as Jaren Jackson Jr. of the Memphis Grizzlies defends

For the second time in two seasons, James Harden has switched teams, which has undoubtedly rubbed up some people the wrong way. He forced his way out of Houston to join Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn last season, and given how things were going this season, the All-Star guard jumped ship again.

Although Harden was worried about the backlash if word got out that he wanted a trade, reports suggest he communicated his intentions to the organization via FaceTime. After careful analysis, the Nets chose to honor his request and got a sweet deal for him.

A hamstring injury might keep Harden sidelined a while longer, but the next time fans will see the three-time scoring champ on the hardwood will be in a Sixers uniform. The thought of what could become of his partnership with Joel Embiid is exciting. Embiid has carried the team this season, and the help might be all that is required to help the Sixers win the 2022 championship.

Harden has played 44 games and has averaged 22.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists (second-best in the league). While they are great numbers, it is not a true reflection of his brilliance offensively.

