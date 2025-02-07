"Zero of that sounded convincing" - Mavericks fans slam Jason Kidd for roster improvement take after Anthony Davis trade

Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd expressed optimism about his squad taking the next step following its stunning acquisition of superstar big man Anthony Davis. However, Mavericks fans were unconvinced by Kidd's sentiments.

Dallas stole the spotlight ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline with what many proclaimed the most shocking trade in league history. The franchise sent superstar guard Luka Doncic to the LA Lakers over the weekend in a three-team deal featuring the Utah Jazz. In return, it received Davis, third-year wing Max Christie and LA's 2029 first-round pick.

While Doncic is 25 and seemingly entering his prime, Davis is 31 and could be at the tail end of his peak years, potentially making the deal risky. Meanwhile, the Mavericks are coming off an NBA Finals appearance under Doncic's leadership, arguably making the move unnecessary.

Nevertheless, according to Kidd, Davis' two-way skill set could help Dallas get over the hump following last year's 4-1 finals loss to the Boston Celtics. Ahead of Thursday's road matchup against Boston, Kidd reflected on his team's finals run, underscoring the considerable gap between the two sides.

"Yeah, Boston was a better team for sure," Kidd said. "So, going to the finals was a great experience, but we felt we had to get better, and so, we believe what we're doing right now is part of that journey to get better. This is just the start of that, so hopefully the changes we made can lead us back there."

However, fans on X/Twitter didn't buy that Kidd genuinely believed his comments.

"Zero of that sounded convincing," @TheFreddyD said.

"If you look closely at his blinking pattern, he is saying this under duress. Send help ASAP," @RikDaddy wrote.

"He's sticking to the script,"@NBAburnerrr said.

Meanwhile, others scoffed at the notion of Dallas increasing its championship odds after moving on from Doncic.

"IMPROVING THE MAVS? BAHAHAHAHA," @chriskindafit wrote.

"To get better, we got rid of the only player on the team that played well and didn't choke against Boston?" @KeithArbitrary1 said.

"How about a healthy Luka? That could do it," @nfnkalyan wrote.

Anthony Davis-less Mavericks secure statement win over Celtics following Jason Kidd's roster improvement comments

Mavericks fans may be skeptical about their team's postseason outlook sans Luka Doncic. However, perhaps they can take solace in Thursday's strong showing against Boston.

Following Jason Kidd's remarks about Dallas potentially improving by trading Doncic, his team secured a 127-120 road victory over the defending champions. It was led by veteran shooting guard Klay Thompson's game-high 25-point performance, with center Daniel Gafford chipping in 15 boards.

Anthony Davis (abdomen) and several key Mavericks rotation players were sidelined for the contest, increasing optimism regarding the squad's ceiling at full strength. The 10-time All-Star is expected to make his highly anticipated debut with Dallas (27-25) during Saturday's home showdown against the Houston Rockets (32-19).

