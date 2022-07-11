"Zion had always been very clear with us about what he wanted" - Pelicans executive opens up on Zion Williamson's extension

The New Orleans Pelicans' biggest offseason concern was Zion Williamson's contract extension. The former number one pick has agreed to a five-year rookie max extension worth $193 million.

David Griffin, the Pelicans' executive vice president of basketball operations, recently spoke about the extension. Griffin appeared on SiriusXM NBA Radio and said their budding superstar has always been transparent with them about his thoughts. Griffin said:

"In terms of whether or not he wanted to stay, Zion had always been very clear with us about what he wanted, what his goals set was. He never waivered off of any of that.

"What he didn't do was taking his narrative into his own hands last year by not speaking and in the absence of facts, people will make them up. What we wanted him to do was to be able to get healthy and, fortunately, he has."

Speculation surrounded whether or not Zion would stay with the Pelicans and commit to them long-term. Those rumors ended on July 3rd when the franchise announced a new deal for their forward.

Zion Williamson's contract extension

Zion Williamson put pen to paper on a five-year contract extension that guarantees him $193 million. But that number could rise to over $230 million. The deal has no options and a no-trade clause. The Pelicans have also protected themselves by adding games-played protections.

Should the Duke alumni win the MVP or make an All-NBA team or win Defensive Player of the Year in the upcoming season, then his extension will jump from 25% to 30% of the salary cap.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has agreed on a five-year, $193 million designated maximum rookie extension that could earn him as much as $231 million, CAA Sports' Co-Head of Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN.

It was pivotal that the New Orleans Pelicans secured their franchise player Williamson with a long-term deal. With CJ McCollum and Brandon Ingram on the roster, the Pelicans could make some serious noise with a healthy Williamson.

The New Orleans Pelicans will not struggle to score with this trio. Zion Williamson will always attract double teams as he attacks the paint. When the defense collapses on him, he can dish it out to McCollum or Ingram.

The most crucial step for Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans is his health.

