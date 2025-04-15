The New Orleans Pelicans won just 21 games this season. They finished the year with the fourth-worst record in the NBA, with only the Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets having a worse season.

Ad

Of course, plenty of that had to do with health. Once again, this team couldn't stay healthy.

However, something had to change, which is why they decided to fire the Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations, David Griffin. According to ESPN's Shams Charania, they will replace him with Detroit Pistons legend Joe Dumars, the architect behind the Pistons' 2004 championship.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Then again, the team also struggled mightily in the final stretch of his tenure in the front office, which is why some fans weren't so excited to hear this news:

"Gonna bury the Pelicans like he buried the Pistons," one fan said.

"Joe Dumars also led Pistons to its dark era in 2010s… so there’s also that," another one added.

Ad

"What did he leave the Pistons with when he left?" another one asked, sarcastically.

Others, however, were more worried about how this decision might impact Zion Williamson's future with the organization:

Expand Tweet

Ad

"send zion to LA my boy," one Lakers fan tweeted.

"I wish him the best but this sounds like a lot of contested midrange shots and an unhappy Zion," another one said.

Pelicans could trade Zion Williamson in the offseason

Zion Williamson's future with the organization is a big question mark again. He's coming off a solid campaign, averaging 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game, but he only played in 30 games.

Ad

Williamson has been in the league for five years and has played in 30 or fewer games three times. Since entering the league as the No. 1 choice in 2019, he has only participated in 45% of his available games, and he has yet to play in the playoffs due to injury.

Considering that, it's not much of a surprise to see that the team might look to move him. Per Pelicans beat writer Shamit Dua, they want to keep coach Willie Green, but it might be another story with Williamson.

Ad

"Since it looks like all the rumors are coming true - the final bit of intel have on this whole situation is that ownership will mandate Dumars to keep Willie Green and trade Zion. This is what I have heard," Dua wrote.

Expand Post

Besides the injury concerns, Williamson's work ethic has also been a talking point multiple times, and the team even suspended him for being late to a flight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More