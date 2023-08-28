“Zion got em by the dozen” – Video of Deandre Ayton combing adult actress’ hair resurfaces online, sparks hilarious reactions from NBA fans

One of the best big men in today's NBA is Deandre Ayton, who had a great year with the Phoenix Suns last season as the team's starting center. In 2020, the young big man had a unique interest as he started hanging out with adult actress Katt Leya, which produced a distinctive video.

The video showed Ayton combing her hair, which wasn't an odd thing to do, but it was surely surprising. Leya posted a photo of them together on her personal Instagram account.

Watch the video below showing Ayton combing the adult actress' hair.

Upon seeing this, fans shared their thoughts on Ayton and his relationship with the adult actress. Here are some of the best reactions.

Ayton is his own man, and he's also old enough to watch out for himself. Still, fans are concerned about his play on the court and about how his off-court activities could affect his play.

Charles Barkley has high expectations for Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton

Deandre Ayton has had his fair share of critics for his brand of basketball during the past seasons with the Suns. There have been times when he hasn't lived up to the expectations that were set for him, causing fans to be disappointed with how he ends up playing.

Former Suns star big man Charles Barkley had a chance to talk about Ayton and how he'll be effective next season.On Bill Simmons' podcast, the Round Mound of Rebound talked about the Bahamian center:

"It’s still, to me, going to come down to the Ayton piece, because, to me, he is the most important piece. What I mean by that is, he gonna have to do all the dirty work. But you gonna have to get some defense and rebound, and that’s all gonna come down to Ayton, 'cause he’s the only guy that gonna have size.

"KD (Kevin Durant), (Devin) Booker, (Bradley) Beal, they’re gonna be option one, two, and three. And he gonna have to go out there and gonna have to be a rebounding machine. He gonna have to be a shot blocker to a certain degree.”

Ayton has had his moments where he was passive on the defensive side, which has caught the attention of fans at times. Many expect him to turn things around next season and become a huge help for Phoenix.

