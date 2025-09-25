"Zion looks at least 250–255 pounds": Fans in awe as Zion Williamson shows off astonishing body transformation in first training ahead of new season

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson shocked fans with his new physique as he prepares for his seventh NBA season. Following Pelicans media day, Williamson went viral for appearing significantly slimmer.On Wednesday, the Pelicans shared a photo from an offseason workout showing a leaner Williamson, now sporting facial hair, and fans praised his transformation.“Zion looks at least 250-255 pounds,” one fan said.According to his official NBA.com profile, Williamson is listed at 284 pounds.“Lord, Please Let Zion Sustain This Weight The WHOLE Season😣🤞,” another fan said.“Z is in the best shape of his professional career,” another commented.Here are other reactions to Williamson’s body transformation.Queens To Midtown: All Mets &amp;amp; Knicks @AllAccessNYKNYMLINKZion had stretches where he was &quot;In shape&quot;, it was never like this.Samuel Genes-Pantin @KingSamTe1stLINKDoesn’t even look like him anymore. Hes probably like 240 like wtf. Good s**tJakeviousmingo @jakeviousmingoLINKI had to double take. That looks nothing like ZionZion Williamson wrapped up last season with averages of 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 30 games.His year ended in April after a bone bruise in his back sidelined him. He has now played 30 or fewer games in four of his first six NBA campaigns, including missing the entire 2021-22 season.At one stage last season, Williamson slimmed down to 264 pounds, his lightest weight since being selected No. 1 in the 2019 draft.READ: “Slimmer than I’ve ever seen him”: Zion Williamson’s teammate gives promising update on summer transformation ahead of new season However, his official listing remains 284 pounds, which ties him for the third-heaviest player in the league alongside Nikola Jokic, who stands five inches taller at 6-foot-11. The heaviest player is Zach Edey at 305 pounds, followed by Jusuf Nurkić at 290.Willie Green expects breakout season from Zion WilliamsonThough Williamson’s ceiling remains high, his growth has often been slowed by conditioning and injuries. Entering his seventh year, Pelicans coach Willie Green believes the star forward is ready for a true breakout.Speaking with WDSU News in August, Green explained what he hopes to see.“We've seen glimpses of Zion stepping out on the floor and being one of one, and now it's just about doing it and being consistent,” Green said. “If he is, you know, sky's the limit for him. But also our team.&quot;The Pelicans, who finished 21-61 in 2024-25, have retooled their roster by adding Kevon Looney, Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and rookie Derik Queen as they aim to rejoin the playoff race in the stacked Western Conference.