"Zion looks at least 250–255 pounds": Fans in awe as Zion Williamson shows off astonishing body transformation in first training ahead of new season

By John Ezekiel Hirro
Modified Sep 25, 2025 05:32 GMT
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans-Media Day - Source: Imagn
Zion Williamson during Pelicans' Media Day - Image Source: Imagn

New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson shocked fans with his new physique as he prepares for his seventh NBA season. Following Pelicans media day, Williamson went viral for appearing significantly slimmer.

On Wednesday, the Pelicans shared a photo from an offseason workout showing a leaner Williamson, now sporting facial hair, and fans praised his transformation.

“Zion looks at least 250-255 pounds,” one fan said.

According to his official NBA.com profile, Williamson is listed at 284 pounds.

“Lord, Please Let Zion Sustain This Weight The WHOLE Season😣🤞,” another fan said.
“Z is in the best shape of his professional career,” another commented.

Here are other reactions to Williamson’s body transformation.

Zion Williamson wrapped up last season with averages of 24.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.2 steals in 30 games.

His year ended in April after a bone bruise in his back sidelined him. He has now played 30 or fewer games in four of his first six NBA campaigns, including missing the entire 2021-22 season.

At one stage last season, Williamson slimmed down to 264 pounds, his lightest weight since being selected No. 1 in the 2019 draft.

However, his official listing remains 284 pounds, which ties him for the third-heaviest player in the league alongside Nikola Jokic, who stands five inches taller at 6-foot-11. The heaviest player is Zach Edey at 305 pounds, followed by Jusuf Nurkić at 290.

Willie Green expects breakout season from Zion Williamson

Though Williamson’s ceiling remains high, his growth has often been slowed by conditioning and injuries. Entering his seventh year, Pelicans coach Willie Green believes the star forward is ready for a true breakout.

Speaking with WDSU News in August, Green explained what he hopes to see.

“We've seen glimpses of Zion stepping out on the floor and being one of one, and now it's just about doing it and being consistent,” Green said. “If he is, you know, sky's the limit for him. But also our team."

The Pelicans, who finished 21-61 in 2024-25, have retooled their roster by adding Kevon Looney, Jordan Poole, Saddiq Bey and rookie Derik Queen as they aim to rejoin the playoff race in the stacked Western Conference.

About the author
John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro

John Ezekiel Hirro is an experienced NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda, with over five years in the field as a news correspondent, sports writer, and Editor-in-Chief. His sports writing career began in high school, where he garnered numerous accolades, including being named the national sports writing champion in 2016.

He earned his journalism degree from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines in 2024 and served as the Editor-in-Chief of The Varsitarian, the university's official student publication, for four years—the longest in history.

A passionate basketball enthusiast, he became a fan of the OKC Thunder during the Russ-KD-Harden era. Russell Westbrook, his all-time favorite athlete, impressed him by stepping up as MVP after Kevin Durant's departure. His current favorite players include Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren, who he believes are the future of the OKC franchise.

He excels in game analysis and rapid news story turnaround, drawing inspiration from the journalistic styles of Woj and Shams. He emphasizes thorough research to ensure accuracy in his articles. One of his most memorable moments is Russell Westbrook breaking Oscar Robertson's record with his 42nd triple-double and securing a 106-105 victory over the Denver Nuggets with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer. Outside of writing, he enjoys listening to music and creating Spotify playlists.

Know More

Edited by John Ezekiel Hirro
