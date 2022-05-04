“Zion walked in like the most popular player since LeBron James” - Marc J. Spears believes the Pelicans are a top 4 team in the west with Zion Williamson

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans are heading into the offseason as a team that look to be on the rise in the NBA. The only thing holding the team back from taking a massive step forward is the health of their young superstar. After suffering an injury during last year's offseason, Zion Williamson went on to miss the entire 2021-22 NBA season.

There are still plenty of question marks surrounding Williamson moving forward. If Zion is able to return to the court and stay healthy, the Pelicans have the opportunity to quickly become a dangerous team in the Western Conference.

New Orleans continued to impress during the second half of the regular season, especially after the acquisition of star guard CJ McCollum.

On a recent episode of the "Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective" podcast, NBA writer Marc Spears went on to talk about why Zion’s ability on the court is so special and why a healthy Williamson could make the Pelicans one of the top teams in the Western Conference.

"...Zion walked in like the most popular player since LeBron James. And if he's healthy, I think this Pelicans team is top 4 in the west but that's the continuing if... I don't see the Pelicans wanting to move him, you know if he's healthy, I mean we know what he could do if he's healthy. He's special if he's healthy," Spears said.

New Orleans Pelicans hope to get Zion Williamson back and healthy

Zion Williamson has become one of the most talented rising stars in the NBA. There's no denying that Williamson's freakish combination of power and elite athleticism has made him a dangerous weapon on the court. But he has continued to struggle to stay healthy throughout the early stages of his career.

After a successful 2021 NBA Draft class haul by the New Orleans Pelicans, the team is suddenly looking like one that could hit the ground running for the upcoming season. Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum look to be a dangerous duo moving forward, but the key to everything will be getting Zion back to full health moving forward.

With a number of intriguing pieces grooming on the roster already, the addition of Zion could give the Pelicans some depth. It will be a crucial offseason for New Orleans as they hope to get their rising star back on the court.

