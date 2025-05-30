Zion Williamson accused of rape by alleged victim he dated in college: Report

On Friday, news surfaced indicating that a former girlfriend of Zion Williamson had filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape, and a wide range of abuse, from physical to emotional.

Eriq Gardner broke the news on social media, sharing images of the lawsuit with users on X, formerly known as Twitter. According to the suit, the two began dating in 2018 when Zion was a freshman at Duke, and continued their relationship through June of 2023.

Allegedly, in September of 2020, when Zion was allegedly living in Beverly Hills for training, his agent picked the woman up from a hotel and brought her to Williamson's rented house.

After he got home "late that evening," the woman allegedly told him that she was tired and wanted to go to bed; however, the New Orleans big man refused, forcing himself onto her.

Additionally, the suit alleges that the forward threatened to have his security guard shoot both her, and her parents on more than one occasion between 2020 and 2023.

Finally, the suit alleges that Zion Williamson also obsessively tracked the woman's location, monitoring who she was with. On top of that, the suit alleges that Zion Williamson followed her home from work, had friends follow her home from work, and even entered her apartment without permission to go through her things.

According to Daily Mail, Williamson is alleged to have raped the woman almost a month later as well, after refusing to allow her to visit a friend in San Diego.

So far, the New Orleans big man has yet to share his side of the story.

"Our client looks forward to her day in court," Attorney for Jane Doe accusing Zion Williamson releases statement on case

Along with the suit, the law firm representing the woman released a statement via Daily Mail on Friday.

In it, they stressed both the desire to make their case in court, rather than in the press:

"We and our client do not want to litigate this case in the press. However, I will say this is a very serious case as reflected in the Complaint filed in Los Angeles County. Our client looks forward to her day in court before a jury of her peers to obtain justice in this matter."

According to Daily Mail, the outlet has already reached out to Zion Williamson's agent for comment on the matter, but hasn't heard back.

Along with the allegations covered in the screenshots on X, Daily Mail also alleges that, within the suit, the woman accused Williamson of choking her, leaving her fearing for her life.

Stay tuned for updates as they become available.

