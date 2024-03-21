Zion Williamson All-NBA team selection odds: Examining Pelicans forward’s chances after post-weight loss surge

Zion Williamson's history of injuries and problems with weight control have gotten into trouble with his unavailability on the court. However, he has taken it upon himself to make the necessary improvements, such as weight loss, and the results have been impressive this season. With how outstanding his production has been, there's a possibility he can make his first All-NBA team selection.

According to DraftKings, Zion Williamson has +1000 odds to make the All-NBA team selection. With the change in the award to positionless, compared to previous seasons, the Pelicans star has an opportunity to join an elite company.

However, the fact remains that the two-time NBA All-Star needs to sustain his excellent level of production until the final regular-season game if he wants to make a strong case for his inclusion in the award.

With the New Orleans Pelicans continuing to secure a playoff spot in the Western Conference, Williamson's case to make the All-NBA can be strengthened if his outings result in victories.

How much weight did Zion Williamson lose?

Zion Williamson played 57 games with the New Orleans Pelicans this season. Compared to past seasons, Williamson is playing with a different kind of edge this time around compared to how he looked in his previous seasons with the Pelicans.

Interestingly, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Williamson has lost "at least 25 pounds" since December. Furthermore, the New Orleans Pelicans are pleased with the progress Williamson has made.

"Like you, I've heard a lot of great things from multiple people in New Orleans about the buy-in that he's had, the transformation in his body," ESPN's Andrew Lopez said.

"Everything for him now feels and looks different. If you look at him [in] just the last month, it looks like the best he's been in the NBA since he's come in."

As of now, he is averaging 24.4 points (63.3% shooting), 7.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in March. The numbers are there, as is the eye test. There's no denying it: Zion Williamson has arrived and he has looked healthier and bouncier than ever.

Moreover, his fellow teammate, CJ McCollum, praised his focus on getting the proper training and conditioning to stay in great shape throughout this season.

The New Orleans Pelicans are in fifth place (42-26) in the Western Conference standings, winning eight games out of their last 10 games. They also have the 10th-best offense (117.1) and the sixth-best defense (111.6) in the league.

All that remains is for Zion Williamson to finish the 2023–24 regular season strong and healthy heading into the NBA Playoffs.