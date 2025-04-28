Zion Williamson flashes huge elephant tattoo on his forearm during golf outing

The New Orleans Pelicans had to endure a complicated season, to say the least. They finished the season with the second-worst record in the Western Conference, traded away Brandon Ingram, and had to deal with more injuries than any other team in the NBA.

Ad

Zion Williamson posted solid numbers when he was on the court, but he was only able to play in 30 games because of multiple ailments of his own.

Now, in another early vacation, the former first overall pick is blowing off some steam on the golf course, and it also looks like he got some fresh ink.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

As shown by Complex on Instagram, the Duke product showed off his new elephant tattoo on his forearm.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Ad

Of course, this won't be the last time Williamson makes the rounds online this season, as there will most likely be plenty of speculation about his future with the Pelicans.

Milwaukee Bucks could trade for Zion Williamson

The Pelicans fired David Griffin and replaced him with Detroit Pistons legend Joe Dumars.

He reportedly had a sit-down with Williamson to discuss his future and commitment to the organization, and that might lead to his eventual departure.

Ad

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Milwaukee Bucks were keeping tabs on Williamson's availability, and with Doc Rivers' team likely to lose in the first round of the playoffs, they could pick up those talks in the offseason. Siegel said:

"The Bucks were known to have previous trade interest in Williamson, sources said. Whether or not that interest still exists after trading Middleton and adding Kuzma is unknown heading into the offseason. Giannis is obviously the headline rumor coming out of Milwaukee at this juncture."

Ad

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been vocal about his desire to get back to the NBA Finals, and while he's always been loyal to Milwaukee, he's also made it loud and clear that he's in this for championships, not the money or the individual accolades.

Damian Lillard is feared to have an Achilles injury, and his future with the team was already in question, so the Bucks might want to pair Giannis with another star to appease his fire and prevent him from forcing his way out of the team.

Whether they will be willing or able to land Williamson, who has only played in 61+ games in a season twice in his career, remains to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ernesto Cova Ernesto Cova is a journalist at Sportskeeda with a PhD in Sports Psychology. His education helped him develop a clearer understanding of the sports world as a whole, including basketball. Ernesto has over eight years of experience in the field, working for Fadeaway World, The Inquisitr, NBA Blast, The Cold Wire and Bolavip, among others.



His favorite team is the Chicago Bulls because of the Michael Jordan era. Jordan is Ernesto's all-time favorite, as he changed the game forever. Ernesto's second favorite was Kobe Bryant because he embodied that same competitive fire and Ernesto watched him play throughout his entire career. Nowadays, Ernesto really likes Stephen Curry, who he believes to be the most influential player of the past 15 years or so.



Ernesto's favorite basketball moment was when Venezuela -- his country -- took down Canada to take home the 2015 FIBA Americas Cup.



When not watching or writing about basketball, Ernesto likes to read and is interested in photography. Know More