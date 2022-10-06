“We know Giannis is the most dominant player in the NBA but the healthy Zion ain't too far behind” – NBA analyst believes with a healthy Zion Williamson, the Pelicans are physically dominant on court

Zion Williamson has long been hailed as one of the most unique big men in the league. Standing at a listed 6 foot 6 and weighing in at just under 300 pounds, Williamson has athleticism and explosiveness rarely seen for his size. With the ability to nearly 'jump out of the gym' so to speak, the only thing that has held the young star back over his three seasons in the league is injuries.

Ahead of this season, Williamson has slimmed down and seems poised for a big year. In fact, NBA analyst Kendrick Perkins believes he could cement his place as one of the most dominant players in the league if he can stay healthy.

During a recent episode of Swagu & Perk, the NBA veteran spoke about the New Orleans Pelicans going into this season. The way he sees it, the Pelicans are one of the most athletic teams in the NBA. He also believes a healthy Zion Williamson is in a position to be one of the most dominant players in the league.

"When you look at this Pelicans roster they are the most athletic. They have the most length and size than any other team in the NBA, period. ... When you look at Zion, right, his brute force, his athleticism, his physical nature, the way he opposes his will. We know Giannis is the most dominant player in the NBA but the healthy Zion ain't too far behind."

Although Williamson's rookie season was cut short by injuries, the Duke alum returned for the 2020-21 season and put on an impressive display. Over the course of his first full season in the league, Williamson earned his first All-Star selection while putting up 27 points per game.

A Successful Preseason Debut For Zion Williamson & The Pelicans

Zion Williamson - New Orleans Pelicans Media Day

Zion Williamson & The New Orleans Pelicans are coming off an impressive win over the Chicago Bulls this week. The game marked the first preseason game for the team prior to the tip-off of the regular season in less than two weeks. For Williamson, the preseason debut was a spectacular one.

Over the course of just 12 minutes played, Williamson managed to pull down 4 rebounds while also putting up 13 points. The team jumped out to an early lead over the Bulls, leading many to write the game off as a blow-out. Although rookie Dalen Terry helped spark a fourth-quarter run for the Bulls, the Pelicans were able to stave off a comeback and secure the win.

It marked a successful return for Williamson, who hasn't played in a game since the team's 108-103 win over the Golden State Warriors. The game saw Zion Williamson put up a double-double to close out the season.

With Williamson now healthy and at a more ideal weight than he was in previous seasons, things are looking up in New Orleans. The team will play the Detroit Pistons tomorrow at 8 pm Eastern Time and 5pm Central Time.

