Zion Williamson gives sneak peek at 4th signature shoe with Jordan Brand 

Zion Williamson gave fans a good look at his new signature shoes known as the Zion 4. It's been nearly a year since the last time Williamson and Jordan Brand launched the previous Zions in the collection. The Zion 3 came out in May 2024. As for the Zion 4, the signature shoe dropped on January 28.

Zion Williamson reposted a picture of him wearing his 4th signature shoe on his Instagram stories. The New Orleans Pelicans showcased some photos of their players practicing and gearing up for the second half of the NBA season. Williamson wore the “Mud to Marble" colorway, which dropped in retail stores on February 11.

Zion Williamson's Instagram stories

Zion Williamson's 4th signature shoe details

Back on January 28, Zion Williamson and Jordan Brand dropped the first colorway of the New Orleans Pelicans superstar's Zion 4. The colorway is known as “Damascus Steel” and sold for $140 in retail stores. The shoe's color features a fog, black-metallic silver-action grape. It's perfect for players who want to be flashy and stylish on the court.

On February 11, Zion 4's second colorway, known as “Mud to Marble," launched. It has a Black and Mint Foam-Bright Crimson design, making the shoe have that minimal yet premium touch. This colorway is also selling for $140 in retail.

As of the time of this writing, only one more colorway is set to release later this year. The colorway will be called “Forged in Fire” and is planned to launch on March 11. Players and consumers who love the color orange will love this colorway. The upcoming design features Peach Cream and Total Orange-Black-White colors. Like the first two colorways, it'll also sell for $140.

Looking back at Williamson's 3rd signature shoe, the Zion 3 had a total of 14 colorways. Despite the first design of the shoe dropping in May 2024, Jordan Brand efficiently maximized the year and released all 14 colors within 2024. Based on that pattern, we could assume that Jordan Brand could do the same with the Zion 4.

Given how the Zion 4's first colorway dropped in January, it's possible that Williamson's latest signature shoe could drop 14 or more colorways.

