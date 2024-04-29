Zion Williamson Injury Update: Latest on Pelicans star's status for Game 4 vs Thunder (April 29)

Zion Williamson's status for the New Orleans Pelicans elimination Game 4 contest against the OKC Thunder is one of the key talking points with the team's season on the line. After recording a career-high 70 appearances in the regular season and making his play-in tournament debut against the LA Lakers, Williamson again got deprived of a playoff run.

He injured himself against LA after dropping 40 points in the battle for the seventh seed, but his night ended with a hamstring injury, forcing him into an early exit in the fourth quarter. Williamson's absence led to the Pelicans' loss, seeing them settle for an eighth-place finish after they won the elimination game against the Sacramento Kings in the play-in.

That gave the Pelicans a favorable matchup against the inexperienced OKC Thunder in the playoffs. However, Williamson's absence in the series has hindered New Orleans as it trails 0-3, facing the challenge of overturning a deficit that has never been done before.

Zion Williamson injury update: Latest on Pelicans star's status vs Pelicans in Game 4

Williamson will remain out with a left hamstring injury for the Pelicans' elimination Game 4 contest against the Thunder. According to the latest update provided by the Pelicans, Williamson is progressing. On Sunday, he was cleared for stationary drills.

The Pelicans face the daunting task of avoiding elimination against the Western Conference leaders without Williamson. Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum have struggled, and the Pelicans offense could have used Williamson's gravity to carve open the Thunder defense.

When will Zion Williamson return? Exploring possible timeline

Zion Williamson seems unlikely to return for the first-round series against the OKC Thunder should the New Orleans Pelicans force Games 5, 6 or 7. He could make a second-round appearance, but with that likely out of the Pelicans' reach, it can be presumed that Williamson's season is over.

The Pelicans star had one of his most healthy and solid seasons, but that didn't translate to the playoffs. Zion Williamson played a career-high 60 games, averaging a team-high 22.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists, shooting 57.0%. He led the Pelicans to a 49-33 record, inspiring their playoff return after a one-year absence.

How to watch OKC Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game 4?

NBA TV will broadcast the OKC Thunder vs. New Orleans Pelicans Game 4, while Bally Sports Oklahoma and Bally Sports New Orleans will provide local coverage. NBA League Pass will be an online streaming option for fans outside the US. Tipoff is at 8:30 p.m. EDT at Smoothie King Center, New Orleans.

