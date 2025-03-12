Zion Williamson makes feelings clear on Pelicans franchise's future amid rough 2024-25 season

Behind Zion Williamson, the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game losing slump with a 127-120 win against the LA Clippers on Tuesday. "Zanos" delivered 22 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds for the injury-plagued team. The victory improved the Pelicans’ record to 18-48 for the second-worst card in the Western Conference.

After the game, the former All-Star had this to say about the win and his team’s season:

“This season hasn't gone the way we wanted it to, but that doesn't mean we can't build into something next year, build into better habits. … When the summer comes, we stick together and by the time the season starts we're locked in.”

Expand Tweet

The New Orleans Pelicans dealt with injuries throughout the season, the biggest reason for their struggles. Zion Williamson has played 27 of 60 games. Dejounte Murray suffered a season-ending injury. The point guard played just 31 games after his highly-touted trade from the Atlanta Hawks.

Trey Murphy III, CJ McCollum and Herb Jones sat out a combined 62 games. Brandon Ingram, who was traded to the Toronto Raptors, appeared in 18 games.

When healthy, the Pelicans have played well but sometimes inconsistent. Williamson touched on this in the interview. He said that the team has to maintain leads better, lock in on scouting reports and execute on both ends of the floor.

Zion Williamson talked about sticking together in the summer to be ready for next season. Only time will tell who among the players will be in Pelicans uniform for the 2025-26 campaign. Williamson likely stays following the Ingram trade.

McCollum, who will become an unrestricted free agent in two seasons, might be gone. Kelly Olynyk and Bruce Brown's future in New Orleans is not set either.

Zion Williamson records second triple-double of his career in win over LA Clippers

Zion Williamson recorded the first triple-double of his career on Feb. 27. He tallied 27 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to lead the New Orleans Pelicans to a 124-116 win against the Phoenix Suns.

Five games later, the two-time All-Star replicated the feat to help hold off the LA Clippers. Williamson had his most impressive in the fourth quarter when he carved up the Clippers inside the paint. He went 4-for-5 in the shaded lane and added five assists.

Expand Tweet

The New Orleans Pelicans are 2-0 when Williamson gets a triple-double.

