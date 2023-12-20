Zion Williamson makes sneaker dreams come true with "Sanctuary 3" surprise at Sneaker Politics

Throughout four years playing in the NBA, Zion Williamson now has three signature shoes with the Jordan brand. Williamson's Zion 3 made its debut back in October this year. The Zion 3s initially launched with one colorway known as "Mud, Sweat and Tears". Two other colorways by the names of "Fresh Paint" and "Black White" soon followed as the days went by.

According to some sources, Zion Williamson's latest colorway "Sanctuary" is expected to be released by the holidays this December. While fans of his signature shoe will have to wait for "Sanctuary", Williamson surprised everyone at Sneaker Politics by unveiling the new design and giving some pairs away to young and adult fans alike.

Zion Williamson's Instagram Stories

How is Zion Williamson performing so far this season?

New Orleans Pelicans v Chicago Bulls

Zion Williamson is now playing in his fourth NBA season and looks to be on the right track in terms of staying available for his team. The New Orleans Pelicans have played 27 games so far and Williamson played for the most part with 22 games under his belt. This comes as a good sign considering his past tendencies in prior seasons.

Looking at his numbers this season, Williamson is averaging 22.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game. It's a slight drop compared to what fans are used to. Nevertheless, the Pelicans seem to be doing fine for now with a 16-11 record. However, many fans and analysts are worried about his health.

Williamson has a history of missing more than half of the season. His only appearance in more than 30 games during his four-year NBA career came in the 2020-21 season when he featured in 61 games. His inability to play is due to the fact that he is prone to injury.

Williamson's weight was also an enormous concern for fans and analysts even before he was drafted by the New Orleans Pelicans in 2019. Despite his inherent athleticism, the former Duke star has struggled with being out of shape and overweight.

Zion Williamson is the type of player who enjoys exploding to the rim and making his opponents look foolish. However, he can only withstand so much punishment until his weight and power take a toll on his body. While he was able to play through his weight in the previous seasons, this year has been a little different.