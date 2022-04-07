“He’s had setback, after setback, after setback that has pretty much wrecked this season” - Brian Windhorst believes Zion Williamson and the Pelicans are not on the same page on his recovery process

Zion Williamson entered the NBA, projected to be one of the top players, but he is not on the same page as the New Orleans Pelicans after an injury cost him the 2022 NBA season.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst is not the first person to point out that Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans are not on the same page, as Stephen A. Smith pointed out the same a few weeks ago.

The issue is still worth talking about because of how good Zion Williamson has looked when healthy and available for the New Orleans Pelicans.

His recovery has been a disaster for both parties, as Brian Windhorst spoke about during a recent appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" while discussing the end of the season for the Pelicans.

"Zion and the team are not on the same page about his recovery despite the fact that he's had setback after setback after setback that has pretty much wrecked his season."

To Brian Windhorst's point, Williamson has shown signs over the past few weeks of being closer to returning to action at the end of the regular season.

For New Orleans, the decision now exists as to whether or not they want to play Williamson over the last few games.

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans' plans for the rest of the season

The Pelicans are in the play-in tournament, which adds at least one more game to their season.

While Zion Williamson has missed almost the entire season for New Orleans, Brian Windhorst did point out the optimism in the Williamson camp that he could return during the current season.

"Yesterday, for the second time in three years, his stepfather, who essentially is the lead voice in his um and his in his decision making, gave his second interview in three years and in the interview, in my view, the purpose was to tell people Zion wants to play and so that was sort of round two in applying public pressure to the organization to play Zion."

New Orleans is in a position to make real noise this season, so the idea of bringing back the former number one overall pick does present some intrigue for the team.

The game against the San Antonio Spurs in the play-in game may be a difficult spot to try and bring Williamson back into the lineup, and the team may consider it if they believe they can make a run this year.

A fully-healthy Zion Williamson could rejoin the New Orleans Pelicans and play a pivotal role in a run at an NBA championship, but that depends on him being 100%.

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. Should Zion Williamson play if the New Orleans Pelicans make it through the play-in tournament? Yes No 0 votes so far