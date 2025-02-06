"Zion Williamson next": NBA fans react to Brandon Ingram heading to the Raptors for Bruce Brown

The Brandon Ingram era in New Orleans has officially come to a close, and speculation is growing that Zion Williamson could be the next Pelicans star on the trade block.

On Wednesday, the Pelicans reportedly finalized a deal sending the former All-Star to the Toronto Raptors, receiving Bruce Brown Jr., Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick and a second-round pick in return.

With a disastrous 12-39 record, fresh off a loss to the Denver Nuggets, rumors are swirling that New Orleans could be heading toward a full-blown roster reset. One fan reacted to the Ingram trade, saying:

“Zion next 👀”

Williamson is currently in the second year of his five-year, $197,230,450 contract with the Pelicans.

“Zion should go ahead and find his way to either Memphis or Minnesota,” another commented.

“Zion needs to go too. Future is Trey, Herb and Missi while continuing to tank for Flagg,” another said.

Many fans are already anticipating the Pelicans’ next move.

“100% I expect Zion and CJ to get traded next,” one said.

“Now trade Zion and CJ next,” another said.

"The Mavs Traded Luka before the pelicans traded Zion, something tells me the pelicans are not done making trades," another added.

Despite the hype surrounding their pairing, Ingram and Williamson rarely shared the court. As noted by Underdog NBA on X (formerly Twitter), they played just 34.9% of the available games together (154 out of 441 games).

Even more surprising — they never played a single playoff game together.

Bill Simmons wants Zion Williamson in San Antonio with Victor Wembanyama

In an episode of “The Bill Simmons Podcast” in January, host Bill Simmons expressed his desire to see Zion Williamson land with the San Antonio Spurs and team up with Victor Wembanyama.

"This is also a ‘holy s***, they traded for Zion’ team. … If I was the Spurs, that would be the guy I targeted. Bring him into our organization, our culture, put him with Wemby. Now this is the most terrifying circle on anyone's schedule," Simmons said.

So far this season, Zion Williamson has played in just 15 games, averaging 23.3 points, 7.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

