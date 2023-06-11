"Zion Williamson, she the one who got you smoking trees": Moriah Mills accuses Ahkeema of getting Pelicans star to smoke weed

Adult star Moriah Mills continues to make one shocking revelation after the other about Zion Williamson. His pregnant girlfriend, Ahkeema, made him start smoking weed was among the latest claims made by Mills.

Moriah made further claims that Ahkeema kept the New Orleans Pelicans star away from the gym and basketball, trapping him from putting the work in. Here's what she wrote:

"You lay uup with a hoodrat instead of being in the gym getting back in shape. You trapped when you need to be focusing on basketball @Zionwilliamson she the one that got you 'smoking trees' I told you I don’t smoke is that why you got the b***h pregnant cause I don’t 420."

Moriah added that Ahkeema deleted videos of her smoking weed in Zion's condo. She said she knew it was his house because she used to be there all the time.

"She deleted all videos in his condo from her page I noticed she had a bonnet on rolling up"

Moriah Mills has attacked Zion Williamson and Ahkeema since the day he announced they were pregnant. Mills has claimed that she had a relationship with Zion and that they were supposed to have a baby. She also said that she could be pregnant with his baby already.

Mills has since exposed Williamson by revealing their alleged chats and wire transfers made by the Pelicans star to her recently. She posted a series of tweets on Saturday (June 10) making wild allegations against the Pels star, supported by images and videos as proof of her claims.

Moriah Mills' latest allegations put Zion Williamson's injury-prone history in the limelight

Zion Williamson already hasn't had much going his way since his NBA debut. The former No. 1 pick has struggled with injuries since his rookie year. Williamson has stepped foot on the court only 114 times since entering the league four seasons ago.

His unreliability cost the New Orleans Pelicans a playoff berth last season and a shot at potentially making a deep run had they qualified. The Pelicans were atop the standings in the Western Conference when Williamson sustained a hamstring injury on Jan. 2 this year.

They slipped out of the play-in tournament spots briefly before a late-season run powered by Brandon Ingram got them back into the mix for the playoffs. The Pels finished with the ninth-best record and lost in the play-in tournament to the OKC Thunder.

Moriah Mills' latest allegations that Ahkeema kept Zion Williamson away from the gym and focusing on his career only make things worse for the Pelicans' star's image as an athlete.

